Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, results

Amanda Serrano (44-2-1, 30 KOs) puts her IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO women’s featherweight titles on the line against Heather Hardy (22-2, 1 NC, 4 KOs) this Saturday, August 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Serrano-Hardy 2 will be aired on DAZN and ESPN+ with coverage slated to begin at 8 p.m. ET. The two will face off in the co-main event of the Jake Paul and Nate Diaz card.

Serrano’s reign over the women’s featherweight division began in 2019 when she defeated Hardy for the WBO and WBC featherweight titles in their first meeting. In 2021 she captured the IBO featherweight belt with a win over Daniela Bermudez and earlier this year an unanimous decision victory over Erika Cruz granted her the WBA title. The 34-year-old has had quite the career that includes being a two-time female boxer of the year award winner (2016 & 2018), overall she has held 9 titles across 7 weight divisions.

Hardy has experience in both boxing and mixed martial arts, in 2018 she won the vacant WBO women’s featherweight title with a win over Shelly Vincent. In her most recent bout she was defeated by Jessica Camara back in 2021. Serrano and Hardy have a friendship that stems deeper than boxing. At 41-years-old, Hardy is seemingly getting the huge payday she spent years working and dedicating her craft toward.

Serrano comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. She is a -2000 favorite while Hardy is a +1000 underdog.

We’ll have round-by-round analysis and coverage for this one below, join us on fight night!

Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy round-by-round results

