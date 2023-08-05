What time will Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight start on Saturday, August 5

Social media influencer Jake Paul returns to the boxing ring Saturday, August 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas when he takes on MMA veteran Nate Diaz in 10-round boxing match in the cruiserweight class. Paul (6-1, 4 KOs) is coming off of a loss to Tommy Fury, the first loss of his boxing career. Diaz is making his boxing debut after posting a 21-13 record in MMA. In the co-main event unified women’s featherweight champion Amanda Serrano will be defending against Heather Hardy.

Paul, 26, has had seven pro fights and this will be the fifth against a mixed martial artists. He is 5-0 against MMA fights with two wins over Tyron Woodley, one by knockout, and wins over Ben Askren and Anderson Silva. Paul also has a deal with the Professional Fighters League where he is expected to participate in MMA fights at some point in 2024.

Diaz, 38, is one of the most popular MMA fighters in the world. Known for his all-action style, Diaz’s biggest victory came against Conor McGregor by rear-naked choke at UFC 196 on March 5, 2016. Other major wins came against Anthony Pettis and Tony Ferguson.

Paul is a -450 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Diaz enters a +320 underdog.

The main card will be on ESPN+ PPV at 9 p.m. ET with the main event expected to go off around 11 p.m. ET.

