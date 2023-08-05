Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight time, live stream, more for cruiserweight bout

Social media influencer Jake Paul returns to the boxing ring Saturday, August 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas when he takes on MMA veteran Nate Diaz in 10-round boxing match. Paul (6-1, 4 KOs) is coming off of a loss to Tommy Fury, the first loss of his boxing career. Diaz is making his boxing debut after posting a 21-13 record in MMA.

How to watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

The main card begins at 9 p.m. ET. Most of the preliminary fights should be quick. The ring walks for the main event should happen around 11 p.m. ET.

ESPN+ is handling the PPV in the U.S. while DAZN and FITE PPV will handle the broadcasts worldwide.

Fighter history

Paul, 26, has had seven pro fights and this will be the fifth against a mixed martial artists. He is 5-0 against MMA fights with two wins over Tyron Woodley, one by knockout, and wins over Ben Askren and Anderson Silva.

Diaz, 38, is one of the most popular MMA fighters in the world. Known for his all-action style, Diaz’s biggest victory came against Conor McGregor by rear-naked choke at UFC 196 on March 5, 2016. Other major wins came against Anthony Pettis and Tony Ferguson.

Fight odds

Paul is a -450 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Diaz is the underdog at +320.

Full card for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz