Full undercard for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz cruiserweight fight

One of the premier faces of influencer boxing takes the stage as Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KOs) and Nate Diaz are scheduled for eight rounds this Saturday, August 5. The bout will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Paul-Diaz will be aired on DAZN and ESPN+ with coverage slated to begin at 8 p.m. ET. Main event ring-walks are projected for 11 p.m.

Paul suffered a split decision loss to Tommy Fury in February, his first professional loss of his career. He now looks to get back on track. Paul has tons of experience versus former UFC fighters, with two victories over Tyron Woodley along with wins against Ben Askren and Anderson Silva. The 26-year-old reportedly added former multiple world champion “Sugar” Shane Mosley back to his corner for this bout.

Diaz is a 15 year UFC veteran and renowned fan favorite who is making his boxing debut in this bout. The 38-year-old competed and won The Ultimate Fighter 5 back in 2007. Diaz has wins over Donald Cerrone, Jim Miller, and Conor Mcgregor, finishing with a 21-13 record all time. In the last fight of his career he defeated Tony Ferguson back in September 2022. Now Diaz tries his hand in the ring, looking to snap Paul’s dominance against retired mixed martial arts competitors.

Before Paul and Diaz clash, the undercard features a couple of worthy fighters across multiple weight divisions. In the co-main event, Amanda Serrano (44-2-1, 30 KOs) defends her IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO women’s featherweight titles against Heather Hardy (22-2, 1 NC, 4 KOs) in a bout scheduled for 10 rounds. Serrano enters as a -2000 favorite, while Hardy is listed as a +1000 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Also on the card is a women’s super middleweight fight between Shadasia Green (12-0, 11 KOs) and Olivia Curry (7-1, 2 KOs). The lines for this bout have Green as a -2500 favorite while Curry enters as the underdog at +1200.

In the main event, Paul is favored to win with odds of -390, as Diaz carries +280 underdog odds. The favored method of victory is a Paul knockout win (-150).

Full Card for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz