Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz odds: Who’s favored in Saturday’s cruiserweight bout

Internet influencer turned boxer Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KOs) returns to the ring this Saturday, August 5 against former UFC standout Nate Diaz. The two will square off in a 10-round cruiserweight bout live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The card starts at 8 p.m. ET, with main event ring-walks projected for sometime after 11 p.m.

Paul enters this bout following a split decision loss to Tommy Fury back in February. Prior to the defeat, Paul had been unbeaten and a rising focal point of the celebrity boxing movement. This will be the fourth time he matches up against a former UFC fighter, with wins over Tyron Woodley (twice), Ben Askren, and Anderson Silva. The 26-year-old YouTuber went viral for his knockout of former NBA player Nate Robinson back in 2020.

Diaz is a brash welterweight who finished his UFC tenure with a 21-13 record. In his last bout back in September 2022 he won over Tony Ferguson by way of submission. The 38-year-old is undoubtedly one of the most memorable fighters to step foot into the octagon, full of antics and never shy to speak his mind. Now, he makes his boxing debut at a cruiserweight of 185 pounds.

Let’s take a look at some of the opening odds and methods of victory for this bout. All odds/lines come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Current odds for Jake Paul VS. Nate Diaz

Odds to win

Paul: -450

Diaz: +320

Total rounds

Over 7.5: -125

Under 7.5: -110

To go the distance

Yes: +165

No: -225

Fight outcome

Paul decision or technical decision: +290

Paul KO/TKO/DQ: -150

Draw: +1400

Diaz decision or technical decision: +850

Diaz KO/TKO/DQ: +600