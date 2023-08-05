Odds for UFC Fight Night: Cory Sandhagen-Rob Font on Saturday, August 5

UFC Fight Night is in Nashville, Tennessee for UFC on ESPN 50 from the Bridgestone Arena. The event will take place Saturday, August 5. The main event is a 140-pound catchweight fight between Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font. The co-main event undefeated prospect Tatiana Suarez will take on former women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade. The main card features six fights and will start at 9 p.m. on ESPN. The preliminary card is also six fights and will begin at 6 p.m. on ESPN with ESPN+ handling the live streaming.
UFC Fight Night odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Main card
Cory Sandhagen: -345
Rob Font: +270
Jessica Andrade: +300
Tatiana Suarez: -380
Dustin Jacoby: +130
Kennedy Nzechukwu: -155
Diego Lopes: -175
Gavin Tucker: +145
Tanner Boser: -155
Aleksa Camur: +130
Ignacio Bahamondes: -230
Ludovit Klein: +190
Preliminary card
Billy Quarantillo: -175
Damon Jackson: +145
Kyler Phillips: -198
Raoni Barcelos: +164
Jeremiah Wells: -125
Carlston Harris: +105
Sean Woodson: -185
Dennis Buzukja: +154
Cody Durden: +160
Jake Hadley: -192
Ode’ Osbourne: +160
Assu Almabayev: -192