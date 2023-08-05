 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Odds for UFC Fight Night: Cory Sandhagen-Rob Font on Saturday, August 5

UFC Fight Night comes to you live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Saturday, August 5. We break down odds over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

By Corey Long
UFC Fight Night is in Nashville, Tennessee for UFC on ESPN 50 from the Bridgestone Arena. The event will take place Saturday, August 5. The main event is a 140-pound catchweight fight between Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font. The co-main event undefeated prospect Tatiana Suarez will take on former women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade. The main card features six fights and will start at 9 p.m. on ESPN. The preliminary card is also six fights and will begin at 6 p.m. on ESPN with ESPN+ handling the live streaming.

UFC Fight Night odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Main card

Cory Sandhagen: -345
Rob Font: +270

Jessica Andrade: +300
Tatiana Suarez: -380

Dustin Jacoby: +130
Kennedy Nzechukwu: -155

Diego Lopes: -175
Gavin Tucker: +145

Tanner Boser: -155
Aleksa Camur: +130

Ignacio Bahamondes: -230
Ludovit Klein: +190

Preliminary card

Billy Quarantillo: -175
Damon Jackson: +145

Kyler Phillips: -198
Raoni Barcelos: +164

Jeremiah Wells: -125
Carlston Harris: +105

Sean Woodson: -185
Dennis Buzukja: +154

Cody Durden: +160
Jake Hadley: -192

Ode’ Osbourne: +160
Assu Almabayev: -192

