What time is the 2023 Cabo Wabo 250 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2023 Cabo Wabo 250 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By Nick Simon
NASCAR Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo 250 - Qualifying Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, August 5 with the Cabo Wabo 250 at Michigan International Speedway. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. You can watch a live stream on NBC Sports Live.

The race is 125 laps and usually lasts just at or under two hours. Ty Gibbs won last year’s race with a time of 1:45:55. AJ Allmendinger won the 2021 race with a time of 2:24.16, but that came with 14 extra laps of overtime. In 2019, Tyler Reddick won with a time of 1:52.29.

Josh Berry claimed pole position in qualifying and Justin Allgaier will join him on the front row. Ty Gibbs entered race day as the favorite to win with +250 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Following him John H. Nemechek (+450), Allgaier (+550), and Berry (+650).

2023 Cabo Wabo 250 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Josh Berry 8
2 Justin Allgaier 7
3 Austin Hill 21
4 Sam Mayer 1
5 Riley Herbst 98
6 Chandler Smith 16
7 Carson Hocevar 77
8 Ty Gibbs 19
9 Sammy Smith 18
10 Brett Moffitt 25
11 John H. Nemechek 20
12 Ross Chastain 10
13 Cole Custer 0
14 Brandon Jones 9
15 Sheldon Creed 2
16 Daniel Hemric 11
17 Parker Kligerman 48
18 Anthony Alfredo 78
19 Connor Mosack 24
20 Kyle Weatherman 91
21 Kyle Sieg 28
22 Ryan Sieg 39
23 Jeb Burton 27
24 Parker Retzlaff 31
25 Kaz Grala 26
26 Garrett Smithley 4
27 Jeremy Clements 51
28 Joe Graf Jr 38
29 Josh Williams 92
30 Stefan Parsons 7
31 Mason Maggio 8
32 Dawson Cram 74
33 Sage Karam 66
34 Mason Massey 44
35 Jeffrey Earnhardt 45
36 Ryan Ellis 43
37 Patrick Emerling 35
38 Brennan Poole 6
39 C.J. McLaughlin 53
40 Blaine Perkins 2

