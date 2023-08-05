What time is the 2023 Cabo Wabo 250 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, August 5 with the Cabo Wabo 250 at Michigan International Speedway. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. You can watch a live stream on NBC Sports Live.

The race is 125 laps and usually lasts just at or under two hours. Ty Gibbs won last year’s race with a time of 1:45:55. AJ Allmendinger won the 2021 race with a time of 2:24.16, but that came with 14 extra laps of overtime. In 2019, Tyler Reddick won with a time of 1:52.29.

Josh Berry claimed pole position in qualifying and Justin Allgaier will join him on the front row. Ty Gibbs entered race day as the favorite to win with +250 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Following him John H. Nemechek (+450), Allgaier (+550), and Berry (+650).