What time is the 2023 Cabo Wabo 250 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, August 5 with the Cabo Wabo 250 at Michigan International Speedway. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. You can watch a live stream on NBC Sports Live.
The race is 125 laps and usually lasts just at or under two hours. Ty Gibbs won last year’s race with a time of 1:45:55. AJ Allmendinger won the 2021 race with a time of 2:24.16, but that came with 14 extra laps of overtime. In 2019, Tyler Reddick won with a time of 1:52.29.
Josh Berry claimed pole position in qualifying and Justin Allgaier will join him on the front row. Ty Gibbs entered race day as the favorite to win with +250 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Following him John H. Nemechek (+450), Allgaier (+550), and Berry (+650).
2023 Cabo Wabo 250 starting lineup
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Josh Berry
|8
|2
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|3
|Austin Hill
|21
|4
|Sam Mayer
|1
|5
|Riley Herbst
|98
|6
|Chandler Smith
|16
|7
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|8
|Ty Gibbs
|19
|9
|Sammy Smith
|18
|10
|Brett Moffitt
|25
|11
|John H. Nemechek
|20
|12
|Ross Chastain
|10
|13
|Cole Custer
|0
|14
|Brandon Jones
|9
|15
|Sheldon Creed
|2
|16
|Daniel Hemric
|11
|17
|Parker Kligerman
|48
|18
|Anthony Alfredo
|78
|19
|Connor Mosack
|24
|20
|Kyle Weatherman
|91
|21
|Kyle Sieg
|28
|22
|Ryan Sieg
|39
|23
|Jeb Burton
|27
|24
|Parker Retzlaff
|31
|25
|Kaz Grala
|26
|26
|Garrett Smithley
|4
|27
|Jeremy Clements
|51
|28
|Joe Graf Jr
|38
|29
|Josh Williams
|92
|30
|Stefan Parsons
|7
|31
|Mason Maggio
|8
|32
|Dawson Cram
|74
|33
|Sage Karam
|66
|34
|Mason Massey
|44
|35
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|45
|36
|Ryan Ellis
|43
|37
|Patrick Emerling
|35
|38
|Brennan Poole
|6
|39
|C.J. McLaughlin
|53
|40
|Blaine Perkins
|2