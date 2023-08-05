How to watch Cabo Wabo 250 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Michigan this weekend for the 2023 Cabo Wabo 250. The Michigan International Speedway will host the event on Saturday, August 5. The race begins at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBC with the live stream available at NBC Sports Live or on the NBC Sports App.

The race is 125 laps around the two-mile circuit. The first two stages will each be 30 laps, with the final stage increased to 65 laps. Ty Gibbs is the reigning winner of this race, taking the checked flag last year in 1:45:55.

Including this weekend, only six races are left before the Xfinity Series playoffs begin. Austin Hill sits atop the leaderboard with 775 points. He is followed by John Hunter Nemechek (761 points), Justin Allgaier (735 points), Cole Custer (691 points) and Josh Berry (612 points).

Ty Gibbs is the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook with +250 odds. John H. Nemechek follows with +450 odds and Justin Allgaier has +550 odds.

How to watch the Cabo Wabo 250

Date: Saturday, August 5

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Live streaming the Cabo Wabo 250 on NBC will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access it, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream.