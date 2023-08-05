 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for FireKeepers Casino 400 in Michigan

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at the Michigan International Speedway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the drivers and their crews waiting on pit road during a rain delay prior to the start of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series - Firekeepers Casino 400 race on June 10, 2018 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan. Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series has four races remaining in the regular season, all coming in August to set the 16-driver playoff field. August opens with the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. The race is scheduled for Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET, and qualifying precedes it on Saturday.

The field of drivers is split in half for qualifying. The first half each run a single-car, single lap qualifying and the five fastest drivers advance to the second round. The second half does the same thing to set up a ten-driver final. Those ten drivers each run single-car, single lap qualifying to secure pole position and fill out the rest of the top ten of the starting lineup.

Kevin Harvick is the defending champ of this race and is +850 to repeat at DraftKings Sportsbook. Two-time race champ Denny Hamlin is the favorite with +550 odds.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 qualifying results

Pos. Driver Car # Time
Pos. Driver Car # Time
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Cole Custer 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Austin Hill 62
35 Ty Dillon 77
36 Josh Bilicki 78
37 Daniel Suarez 99

More From DraftKings Network