NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for FireKeepers Casino 400 in Michigan

The NASCAR Cup Series has four races remaining in the regular season, all coming in August to set the 16-driver playoff field. August opens with the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. The race is scheduled for Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET, and qualifying precedes it on Saturday.

The field of drivers is split in half for qualifying. The first half each run a single-car, single lap qualifying and the five fastest drivers advance to the second round. The second half does the same thing to set up a ten-driver final. Those ten drivers each run single-car, single lap qualifying to secure pole position and fill out the rest of the top ten of the starting lineup.

Kevin Harvick is the defending champ of this race and is +850 to repeat at DraftKings Sportsbook. Two-time race champ Denny Hamlin is the favorite with +550 odds.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.