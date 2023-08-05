 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for FireKeepers Casino 400 on TV and via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s qualifying on Saturday at Michigan International Speedway.

By Grace McDermott

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series heads up to the Michigan International Speedway this week for the FireKeepers Casino 400. The race will air on Sunday, August 6, but drivers will participate in a qualifying round on Saturday to determine the starting grid.

Qualfiying will air on USA Network at 1:20 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 5. If you aren’t around a TV to watch the race on Saturday, streaming USA Network online will require a cable login with access to the channel. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

Ahead of qualifying, Denny Hamlin is set as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, coming in at +550. Kyle Larson sits behind in at +700 and Martin Truex, Jr., William Byron, and Kyle Busch follow at +800.

Qualifying will consist of two rounds. Qualifying will see the field split in half for the first round. Each driver will take part in single-car, one-lap racing. The fastest five in each group will advance to the second round. Then, those ten finalists will each get another single lap to run the fastest time and secure pole position. The rest of the starting lineup will be sorted by qualifying speed.

How to watch qualifying for the FireKeepers Casino 400

Date: Saturday, August 5
Time: 1:20 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network
Live stream: Sling TV, FuboTV

Entry list

2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 qualifying results

Pos. Driver Car # Time
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Cole Custer 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Austin Hill 62
35 Ty Dillon 77
36 Josh Bilicki 78
37 Daniel Suarez 99

