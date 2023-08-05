How to watch NASCAR qualifying for FireKeepers Casino 400 on TV and via live online stream

The NASCAR Cup Series heads up to the Michigan International Speedway this week for the FireKeepers Casino 400. The race will air on Sunday, August 6, but drivers will participate in a qualifying round on Saturday to determine the starting grid.

Qualfiying will air on USA Network at 1:20 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 5. If you aren’t around a TV to watch the race on Saturday, streaming USA Network online will require a cable login with access to the channel. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

Ahead of qualifying, Denny Hamlin is set as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, coming in at +550. Kyle Larson sits behind in at +700 and Martin Truex, Jr., William Byron, and Kyle Busch follow at +800.

Qualifying will consist of two rounds. Qualifying will see the field split in half for the first round. Each driver will take part in single-car, one-lap racing. The fastest five in each group will advance to the second round. Then, those ten finalists will each get another single lap to run the fastest time and secure pole position. The rest of the starting lineup will be sorted by qualifying speed.

How to watch qualifying for the FireKeepers Casino 400

Date: Saturday, August 5

Time: 1:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: Sling TV, FuboTV

Entry list