NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for FireKeepers Casino 400

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

By Grace McDermott
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Michigan International Speedway for the FireKeepers Casino 400 this weekend. The race will take place on Sunday, August 6, but drivers will take part in a practice round and a qualifying round on Saturday, August 5.

The qualifying round will determine the winner of pole position and the rest of the starting grid for Sunday’s race. The practice round will air on USA Network at 12:35 p.m. ET on Saturday, and will be immediately followed by qualifying at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Qualifying will consist of two rounds. Qualifying will see the field split in half for the first round. Each driver will take part in single-car, one-lap racing. The fastest five in each group will advance to the second round. Then, those ten finalists will each get another single lap to run the fastest time and secure pole position. The rest of the starting lineup will be sorted by qualifying speed.

Ahead of qualifying, two-time race champ Denny Hamlin is the favorite to win, installed at +550 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Larson comes in at +700.

Entry list

2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Cole Custer 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Austin Hill 62
35 Ty Dillon 77
36 Josh Bilicki 78
37 Daniel Suarez 99

