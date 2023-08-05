NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for FireKeepers Casino 400

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Michigan International Speedway for the FireKeepers Casino 400 this weekend. The race will take place on Sunday, August 6, but drivers will take part in a practice round and a qualifying round on Saturday, August 5.

The qualifying round will determine the winner of pole position and the rest of the starting grid for Sunday’s race. The practice round will air on USA Network at 12:35 p.m. ET on Saturday, and will be immediately followed by qualifying at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Qualifying will consist of two rounds. Qualifying will see the field split in half for the first round. Each driver will take part in single-car, one-lap racing. The fastest five in each group will advance to the second round. Then, those ten finalists will each get another single lap to run the fastest time and secure pole position. The rest of the starting lineup will be sorted by qualifying speed.

Ahead of qualifying, two-time race champ Denny Hamlin is the favorite to win, installed at +550 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Larson comes in at +700.

Entry list