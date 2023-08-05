Full list of tee times for Final Round of Wyndham Championship on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 Wyndham Championship, and Billy Horschel shares the lead with Lucas Glover at -18 with 18 holes remaining.
If either Glover or Horschel finishes T2 or better at Sedgefield Country Club in Charlotte, and only splits the second-place spot with one other player, they’ll vault himself from 116th or 119th to above 70th on the PGA TOUR FedExCup standings, and qualify for the Playoffs starting next week at the St. Jude Classic in Memphis. Anything below that and they’ll be hitting the Fall Series in search of fully exempt status for next season.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Horschel is the favorite to head home with the trophy at +190. Glover is the second choice at +200, with the =17 Russel Henley the third betting selection at +210.
The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning, with PGA Tour Live starting at the first tee. Golf Channel will have coverage of the last PGA TOUR regular season event of 2023 from 1-3 p.m., with CBS taking over from 3-6 p.m.
Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 Wyndham Championship on Sunday.
2023 Wyndham Championship Final Round
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|1:55 PM
|Lucas Glover
|Billy Horschel
|1:45 PM
|Russell Henley
|Byeong Hun An
|1:35 PM
|Stephan Jaeger
|Michael Kim
|1:25 PM
|Eric Cole
|J.T. Poston
|1:15 PM
|Brendon Todd
|Adam Svensson
|1:00 PM
|Thomas Detry
|Kyle Westmoreland
|12:50 PM
|Nick Hardy
|Justin Thomas
|12:40 PM
|Andrew Novak
|Charley Hoffman
|12:30 PM
|Sungjae Im
|Cam Davis
|12:20 PM
|Robert Streb
|Chesson Hadley
|12:10 PM
|Sam Burns
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|12:00 PM
|Davis Thompson
|Troy Merritt
|11:50 AM
|Ludvig Aberg
|Sam Bennett
|11:40 AM
|Chez Reavie
|Matti Schmid
|11:30 AM
|Gary Woodland
|Austin Smotherman
|11:15 AM
|Webb Simpson
|Peter Kuest
|11:05 AM
|Luke Donald
|Sam Ryder
|10:55 AM
|Ryan Brehm
|Scott Stallings
|10:45 AM
|Adam Scott
|Greyson Sigg
|10:35 AM
|Matt Wallace
|Kelly Kraft
|10:25 AM
|Tyler Duncan
|Brandon Wu
|10:15 AM
|C.T. Pan
|Andrew Putnam
|10:05 AM
|Vincent Norrman
|Alex Noren
|9:55 AM
|Martin Laird
|Si Woo Kim
|9:45 AM
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Max McGreevy
|9:35 AM
|J.J. Spaun
|Brandt Snedeker
|9:20 AM
|Shane Lowry
|Matt Kuchar
|9:10 AM
|Nate Lashley
|Zecheng Dou
|9:00 AM
|David Lipsky
|Dylan Wu
|8:50 AM
|Nicholas Lindheim
|Adam Schenk
|8:40 AM
|Harris English
|Scott Piercy
|8:30 AM
|Trey Mullinax
|Michael Gligic
|8:20 AM
|Doug Ghim
|Joel Dahmen
|8:10 AM
|Carl Yuan
|Taylor Moore
|8:00 AM
|Carson Young
|Richy Werenski
|7:50 AM
|Wesley Bryan
|Matt NeSmith
|7:45 AM
|Jim Herman