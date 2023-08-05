 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full list of tee times for Final Round of Wyndham Championship on Sunday

The Final Round of the 2023 Wyndham Championship tees off Sunday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. We have a full list of tee times.

By DKNetworkStaff Updated
Russell Henley of the United States and Billy Horschel of the United States react on the 18th green during the third round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 05, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 Wyndham Championship, and Billy Horschel shares the lead with Lucas Glover at -18 with 18 holes remaining.

If either Glover or Horschel finishes T2 or better at Sedgefield Country Club in Charlotte, and only splits the second-place spot with one other player, they’ll vault himself from 116th or 119th to above 70th on the PGA TOUR FedExCup standings, and qualify for the Playoffs starting next week at the St. Jude Classic in Memphis. Anything below that and they’ll be hitting the Fall Series in search of fully exempt status for next season.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Horschel is the favorite to head home with the trophy at +190. Glover is the second choice at +200, with the =17 Russel Henley the third betting selection at +210.

The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning, with PGA Tour Live starting at the first tee. Golf Channel will have coverage of the last PGA TOUR regular season event of 2023 from 1-3 p.m., with CBS taking over from 3-6 p.m.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 Wyndham Championship on Sunday.

2023 Wyndham Championship Final Round

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
1:55 PM Lucas Glover Billy Horschel
1:45 PM Russell Henley Byeong Hun An
1:35 PM Stephan Jaeger Michael Kim
1:25 PM Eric Cole J.T. Poston
1:15 PM Brendon Todd Adam Svensson
1:00 PM Thomas Detry Kyle Westmoreland
12:50 PM Nick Hardy Justin Thomas
12:40 PM Andrew Novak Charley Hoffman
12:30 PM Sungjae Im Cam Davis
12:20 PM Robert Streb Chesson Hadley
12:10 PM Sam Burns Nicolai Hojgaard
12:00 PM Davis Thompson Troy Merritt
11:50 AM Ludvig Aberg Sam Bennett
11:40 AM Chez Reavie Matti Schmid
11:30 AM Gary Woodland Austin Smotherman
11:15 AM Webb Simpson Peter Kuest
11:05 AM Luke Donald Sam Ryder
10:55 AM Ryan Brehm Scott Stallings
10:45 AM Adam Scott Greyson Sigg
10:35 AM Matt Wallace Kelly Kraft
10:25 AM Tyler Duncan Brandon Wu
10:15 AM C.T. Pan Andrew Putnam
10:05 AM Vincent Norrman Alex Noren
9:55 AM Martin Laird Si Woo Kim
9:45 AM Christiaan Bezuidenhout Max McGreevy
9:35 AM J.J. Spaun Brandt Snedeker
9:20 AM Shane Lowry Matt Kuchar
9:10 AM Nate Lashley Zecheng Dou
9:00 AM David Lipsky Dylan Wu
8:50 AM Nicholas Lindheim Adam Schenk
8:40 AM Harris English Scott Piercy
8:30 AM Trey Mullinax Michael Gligic
8:20 AM Doug Ghim Joel Dahmen
8:10 AM Carl Yuan Taylor Moore
8:00 AM Carson Young Richy Werenski
7:50 AM Wesley Bryan Matt NeSmith
7:45 AM Jim Herman

More From DraftKings Network