Full list of tee times for Final Round of Wyndham Championship on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 Wyndham Championship, and Billy Horschel shares the lead with Lucas Glover at -18 with 18 holes remaining.

If either Glover or Horschel finishes T2 or better at Sedgefield Country Club in Charlotte, and only splits the second-place spot with one other player, they’ll vault himself from 116th or 119th to above 70th on the PGA TOUR FedExCup standings, and qualify for the Playoffs starting next week at the St. Jude Classic in Memphis. Anything below that and they’ll be hitting the Fall Series in search of fully exempt status for next season.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Horschel is the favorite to head home with the trophy at +190. Glover is the second choice at +200, with the =17 Russel Henley the third betting selection at +210.

The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning, with PGA Tour Live starting at the first tee. Golf Channel will have coverage of the last PGA TOUR regular season event of 2023 from 1-3 p.m., with CBS taking over from 3-6 p.m.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 Wyndham Championship on Sunday.