All players still in contention for FedExCup Playoffs after Wyndham Championship cut

Russell Henley leads the way at the Wyndham Championship through two rounds.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Wyndham Championship - Round Two
Russell Henley of the United States plays a shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 04, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Photo by Logan Whitton/Getty Images

The cut of -2 has been made at the Wyndham Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina, and with that comes the close of the regular season for most of the PGA TOUR. Here’s a look at which players failed to make the Top 70 and qualify for the Playoffs starting next week at the St. Jude Classic in Memphis after missing the weekend, and which ones will carry on with the hopes of staying alive for full-exempt status in 2024.

The most notable name currently out of the FedExCup Playoffs is Justin Thomas, who sits tied for 21st in the Wyndham Championship at -5. JT needs to finish in at least the top 18 to book a spot into next week’s event at the St. Jude Classic in Memphis. Ben Taylor and Garrick Higgo just missed the cut, and they’re not going to be featured in the field next week.

Player such as Hideki Matsuyama who is finished after a +5 first two rounds are safe, as there’s no chance of a player in the Top 64 being eliminated as far as position is concerned.

Russell Henley is the current leader in the Wyndham Championship at -12, with Billy Horschel right behind him at -11. If Horschel keeps this up, he’d play himself right into the Playoffs. The Florida Gator entered the weekend 119th in FedExCup points, but a solo second finish would move him to a projected 65th place overall, five places inside the Top 70 line.

Right now the bubble boys such as J.J. Spaun, Ben Griffin, Cam Davis, and Austin Eckroat are hoping that’s not the case.

FedExCup Projected Rankings After Wyndham Championship Cut

Player Wyndham Place Currrent Score FedEx Points Ranking Starting Wyndham Projected FedEx Ranking after Wyndham
Player Wyndham Place Currrent Score FedEx Points Ranking Starting Wyndham Projected FedEx Ranking after Wyndham
Si Woo Kim T40 -3 18 19
Sam Burns T52 -2 19 20
Adam Schenk T52 -2 23 24
Denny McCarthy CUT -1 25 26
Chris Kirk CUT +4 26 28
Taylor Moore T31 -4 27 27
Russell Henley 1 -12 34 11
Sungjae Im T21 -5 36 33
Adam Svensson T3 -10 37 34
Patrick Rodgers CUT E 38 41
Adam Hadwin CUT +2 39 42
Eric Cole T12 -6 40 39
Brendon Todd T3 -10 42 38
Harris English T52 -2 43 44
Mackenzie Hughes CUT +2 44 47
Andrew Putnam T52 -2 46 46
Alex Smalley CUT -1 47 50
Nick Hardy T21 -5 48 49
J.T. Poston T8 -7 49 43
Thomas Detry T40 -3 51 53
Byeong Hun An T3 -10 52 40
Davis Riley CUT +3 53 54
Brandon Wu T8 -7 54 51
Hideki Matsuyama CUT +5 56 56
Mark Hubbard CUT -1 58 60
Matt Kuchar T31 -4 59 58
Sam Stevens CUT +8 60 61
Aaron Rai CUT E 61 62
Sam Ryder T52 -2 62 63
Beau Hossler CUT +4 63 64
Stephan Jaeger T8 -7 64 57
Matt NeSmith T52 -2 65 66
Vincent Norrman T52 -2 66 68
J.J. Spaun T52 -2 67 69
Ben Griffin CUT +3 68 70
Cam Davis T21 -5 69 67
Austin Eckroat CUT +2 70 72
Ben Taylor CUT +1 71 73
Garrick Higgo CUT -1 72 74
K.H. Lee CUT E 73 78
David Lingmerth CUT +5 74 79
Davis Thompson T12 -6 75 71
Shane Lowry T40 -3 76 77
Justin Suh CUT +1 77 80
S.H. Kim CUT +3 78 81
Justin Thomas T21 -5 79 75
Matt Wallace T21 -5 80 76
Adam Scott T31 -4 81 82
Joel Dahmen T40 -3 82 83
Danny Willett CUT +2 83 85
Kevin Streelman CUT -1 84 87
Dylan Wu T52 -2 85 86
Harry Hall CUT +9 86 89
Callum Tarren CUT E 88 91
Robby Shelton CUT +7 89 93
Zac Blair CUT +3 90 94
Michael Kim T40 -3 91 92
Aaron Baddeley CUT +3 92 95
Nate Lashley T12 -6 93 88
Kevin Yu CUT +4 94 98
Will Gordon CUT +1 95 101
David Lipsky T52 -2 96 99
Gary Woodland T40 -3 97 97
Chez Reavie T52 -2 98 102
Akshay Bhatia CUT +3 99 103
Justin Lower CUT +5 100 104
Tyson Alexander CUT +7 101 107
Alex Noren T52 -2 102 105
Nico Echavarria CUT +1 103 108
Greyson Sigg T31 -4 105 106
Andrew Novak T12 -6 106 96
Christiaan Bezuidenhout T40 -3 107 111
Carson Young T31 -4 108 109
Tyler Duncan T12 -6 109 100
Ben Martin CUT +2 110 113
Martin Laird T52 -2 111 112
Lucas Glover T3 -10 112 84
Taylor Pendrith CUT +7 113 114
Chad Ramey CUT E 114 115
Peter Malnati CUT -1 115 116
Billy Horschel 2 -11 116 65
Doug Ghim T40 -3 117 117
MJ Daffue CUT E 118 120
C.T. Pan T52 -2 120 122
Patton Kizzire CUT +5 121 123
Jimmy Walker CUT +2 122 126
Zecheng Dou T52 -2 123 125
Trey Mullinax T52 -2 125 128
Chesson Hadley T12 -6 126 119
Harrison Endycott CUT +3 127 130
Scott Stallings T31 -4 128 124
Erik van Rooyen CUT E 129 132
Harry Higgs CUT +5 130 134
Scott Piercy T52 -2 131 133
Troy Merritt T8 -7 132 118
Austin Smotherman T40 -3 133 131
Paul Haley II CUT +4 134 135
Kramer Hickok CUT +1 136 138
Henrik Norlander CUT +10 138 139
Adam Long CUT +5 139 140
Cameron Champ CUT +3 140 141
Russell Knox CUT -1 141 142
Richy Werenski T21 -5 142 136
Kevin Tway CUT E 144 146
Matthias Schwab CUT +2 145 147
Ludvig Aberg 7 -8 146 127
Ryan Moore CUT E 147 148
Cameron Percy CUT -1 148 149
Carl Yuan T31 -4 150 144
Zach Johnson CUT -1 151 151
Ryan Palmer CUT +4 152 152
Ryan Armour CUT -1 153 153
Charley Hoffman T21 -5 156 143
Doc Redman CUT E 157 157
Dylan Frittelli CUT +7 158 158
Tano Goya CUT -1 159 159
Trevor Cone CUT +6 160 160
Brice Garnett CUT +3 161 162
Matti Schmid T52 -2 163 161
James Hahn CUT E 164 165
Brent Grant CUT -1 165 166
Stewart Cink CUT -1 166 167
Augusto Núñez CUT +6 168 169
Webb Simpson T31 -4 170 164
Jason Dufner CUT +1 171 172
Kevin Roy CUT E 172 173
Austin Cook CUT E 173 174
Max McGreevy T12 -6 177 154
Jonathan Byrd CUT +2 180 180
Ryan Brehm T40 -3 183 179
Trevor Werbylo CUT E 186 186
Scott Harrington CUT E 187 187
Brandon Matthews CUT +7 188 191
Wesley Bryan T52 -2 189 189
Nick Watney CUT +1 191 193
Robert Streb T12 -6 192 171
Jim Herman T40 -3 193 190
Brian Stuard CUT E 195 195
Luke Donald T21 -5 196 181
Hank Lebioda CUT +3 197 196
Kyle Westmoreland T31 -4 200 188
Kelly Kraft T21 -5 201 184
Brian Gay CUT +7 204 201
Michael Gligic T52 -2 207 203
Rory Sabbatini CUT +6 210 206
Andrew Landry CUT +8 211 207
Tommy Gainey CUT +1 212 208
Brandt Snedeker T40 -3 220 211
Nicolai Hojgaard T12 -6 - -
Peter Kuest T21 -5 - -
Nicholas Lindheim T52 -2 - 234
Sam Bennett T52 -2 - -
Ryan Gerard CUT -1 - -
Joey Lane CUT E - -
Kyle Reifers CUT +1 - -
Jon Mayer CUT +9 - -

Players eliminated

FedExCup Playoffs Players Eliminated

Cut Player FedExCup Ranking entering Wyndham Championship
Cut Player FedExCup Ranking entering Wyndham Championship
CUT Ben Taylor 71
CUT Garrick Higgo 72
CUT K.H. Lee 73
CUT David Lingmerth 74
CUT Justin Suh 77
CUT S.H. Kim 78
CUT Danny Willett 83
CUT Kevin Streelman 84
CUT Harry Hall 86
CUT Callum Tarren 88
CUT Robby Shelton 89
CUT Zac Blair 90
CUT Aaron Baddeley 92
CUT Kevin Yu 94
CUT Will Gordon 95
CUT Akshay Bhatia 99
CUT Justin Lower 100
CUT Tyson Alexander 101
CUT Nico Echavarria 103
CUT Ben Martin 110
CUT Taylor Pendrith 113
CUT Chad Ramey 114
CUT Peter Malnati 115
CUT MJ Daffue 118
CUT Patton Kizzire 121
CUT Jimmy Walker 122
CUT Harrison Endycott 127
CUT Erik van Rooyen 129
CUT Harry Higgs 130
CUT Paul Haley II 134
CUT Kramer Hickok 136
CUT Henrik Norlander 138
CUT Adam Long 139
CUT Cameron Champ 140
CUT Russell Knox 141
CUT Kevin Tway 144
CUT Matthias Schwab 145
CUT Ryan Moore 147
CUT Cameron Percy 148
CUT Zach Johnson 151
CUT Ryan Palmer 152
CUT Ryan Armour 153
CUT Doc Redman 157
CUT Dylan Frittelli 158
CUT Tano Goya 159
CUT Trevor Cone 160
CUT Brice Garnett 161
CUT James Hahn 164
CUT Brent Grant 165
CUT Stewart Cink 166
CUT Augusto Núñez 168
CUT Jason Dufner 171
CUT Kevin Roy 172
CUT Austin Cook 173
CUT Jonathan Byrd 180
CUT Trevor Werbylo 186
CUT Scott Harrington 187
CUT Brandon Matthews 188
CUT Nick Watney 191
CUT Brian Stuard 195
CUT Hank Lebioda 197
CUT Brian Gay 204
CUT Rory Sabbatini 210
CUT Andrew Landry 211
CUT Tommy Gainey 212
CUT Ryan Gerard -
CUT Joey Lane -
CUT Kyle Reifers -
CUT Jon Mayer -

