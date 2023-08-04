All players still in contention for FedExCup Playoffs after Wyndham Championship cut

The cut of -2 has been made at the Wyndham Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina, and with that comes the close of the regular season for most of the PGA TOUR. Here’s a look at which players failed to make the Top 70 and qualify for the Playoffs starting next week at the St. Jude Classic in Memphis after missing the weekend, and which ones will carry on with the hopes of staying alive for full-exempt status in 2024.

The most notable name currently out of the FedExCup Playoffs is Justin Thomas, who sits tied for 21st in the Wyndham Championship at -5. JT needs to finish in at least the top 18 to book a spot into next week’s event at the St. Jude Classic in Memphis. Ben Taylor and Garrick Higgo just missed the cut, and they’re not going to be featured in the field next week.

Player such as Hideki Matsuyama who is finished after a +5 first two rounds are safe, as there’s no chance of a player in the Top 64 being eliminated as far as position is concerned.

Russell Henley is the current leader in the Wyndham Championship at -12, with Billy Horschel right behind him at -11. If Horschel keeps this up, he’d play himself right into the Playoffs. The Florida Gator entered the weekend 119th in FedExCup points, but a solo second finish would move him to a projected 65th place overall, five places inside the Top 70 line.

Right now the bubble boys such as J.J. Spaun, Ben Griffin, Cam Davis, and Austin Eckroat are hoping that’s not the case.

FedExCup Projected Rankings After Wyndham Championship Cut Player Wyndham Place Currrent Score FedEx Points Ranking Starting Wyndham Projected FedEx Ranking after Wyndham Player Wyndham Place Currrent Score FedEx Points Ranking Starting Wyndham Projected FedEx Ranking after Wyndham Si Woo Kim T40 -3 18 19 Sam Burns T52 -2 19 20 Adam Schenk T52 -2 23 24 Denny McCarthy CUT -1 25 26 Chris Kirk CUT +4 26 28 Taylor Moore T31 -4 27 27 Russell Henley 1 -12 34 11 Sungjae Im T21 -5 36 33 Adam Svensson T3 -10 37 34 Patrick Rodgers CUT E 38 41 Adam Hadwin CUT +2 39 42 Eric Cole T12 -6 40 39 Brendon Todd T3 -10 42 38 Harris English T52 -2 43 44 Mackenzie Hughes CUT +2 44 47 Andrew Putnam T52 -2 46 46 Alex Smalley CUT -1 47 50 Nick Hardy T21 -5 48 49 J.T. Poston T8 -7 49 43 Thomas Detry T40 -3 51 53 Byeong Hun An T3 -10 52 40 Davis Riley CUT +3 53 54 Brandon Wu T8 -7 54 51 Hideki Matsuyama CUT +5 56 56 Mark Hubbard CUT -1 58 60 Matt Kuchar T31 -4 59 58 Sam Stevens CUT +8 60 61 Aaron Rai CUT E 61 62 Sam Ryder T52 -2 62 63 Beau Hossler CUT +4 63 64 Stephan Jaeger T8 -7 64 57 Matt NeSmith T52 -2 65 66 Vincent Norrman T52 -2 66 68 J.J. Spaun T52 -2 67 69 Ben Griffin CUT +3 68 70 Cam Davis T21 -5 69 67 Austin Eckroat CUT +2 70 72 Ben Taylor CUT +1 71 73 Garrick Higgo CUT -1 72 74 K.H. Lee CUT E 73 78 David Lingmerth CUT +5 74 79 Davis Thompson T12 -6 75 71 Shane Lowry T40 -3 76 77 Justin Suh CUT +1 77 80 S.H. Kim CUT +3 78 81 Justin Thomas T21 -5 79 75 Matt Wallace T21 -5 80 76 Adam Scott T31 -4 81 82 Joel Dahmen T40 -3 82 83 Danny Willett CUT +2 83 85 Kevin Streelman CUT -1 84 87 Dylan Wu T52 -2 85 86 Harry Hall CUT +9 86 89 Callum Tarren CUT E 88 91 Robby Shelton CUT +7 89 93 Zac Blair CUT +3 90 94 Michael Kim T40 -3 91 92 Aaron Baddeley CUT +3 92 95 Nate Lashley T12 -6 93 88 Kevin Yu CUT +4 94 98 Will Gordon CUT +1 95 101 David Lipsky T52 -2 96 99 Gary Woodland T40 -3 97 97 Chez Reavie T52 -2 98 102 Akshay Bhatia CUT +3 99 103 Justin Lower CUT +5 100 104 Tyson Alexander CUT +7 101 107 Alex Noren T52 -2 102 105 Nico Echavarria CUT +1 103 108 Greyson Sigg T31 -4 105 106 Andrew Novak T12 -6 106 96 Christiaan Bezuidenhout T40 -3 107 111 Carson Young T31 -4 108 109 Tyler Duncan T12 -6 109 100 Ben Martin CUT +2 110 113 Martin Laird T52 -2 111 112 Lucas Glover T3 -10 112 84 Taylor Pendrith CUT +7 113 114 Chad Ramey CUT E 114 115 Peter Malnati CUT -1 115 116 Billy Horschel 2 -11 116 65 Doug Ghim T40 -3 117 117 MJ Daffue CUT E 118 120 C.T. Pan T52 -2 120 122 Patton Kizzire CUT +5 121 123 Jimmy Walker CUT +2 122 126 Zecheng Dou T52 -2 123 125 Trey Mullinax T52 -2 125 128 Chesson Hadley T12 -6 126 119 Harrison Endycott CUT +3 127 130 Scott Stallings T31 -4 128 124 Erik van Rooyen CUT E 129 132 Harry Higgs CUT +5 130 134 Scott Piercy T52 -2 131 133 Troy Merritt T8 -7 132 118 Austin Smotherman T40 -3 133 131 Paul Haley II CUT +4 134 135 Kramer Hickok CUT +1 136 138 Henrik Norlander CUT +10 138 139 Adam Long CUT +5 139 140 Cameron Champ CUT +3 140 141 Russell Knox CUT -1 141 142 Richy Werenski T21 -5 142 136 Kevin Tway CUT E 144 146 Matthias Schwab CUT +2 145 147 Ludvig Aberg 7 -8 146 127 Ryan Moore CUT E 147 148 Cameron Percy CUT -1 148 149 Carl Yuan T31 -4 150 144 Zach Johnson CUT -1 151 151 Ryan Palmer CUT +4 152 152 Ryan Armour CUT -1 153 153 Charley Hoffman T21 -5 156 143 Doc Redman CUT E 157 157 Dylan Frittelli CUT +7 158 158 Tano Goya CUT -1 159 159 Trevor Cone CUT +6 160 160 Brice Garnett CUT +3 161 162 Matti Schmid T52 -2 163 161 James Hahn CUT E 164 165 Brent Grant CUT -1 165 166 Stewart Cink CUT -1 166 167 Augusto Núñez CUT +6 168 169 Webb Simpson T31 -4 170 164 Jason Dufner CUT +1 171 172 Kevin Roy CUT E 172 173 Austin Cook CUT E 173 174 Max McGreevy T12 -6 177 154 Jonathan Byrd CUT +2 180 180 Ryan Brehm T40 -3 183 179 Trevor Werbylo CUT E 186 186 Scott Harrington CUT E 187 187 Brandon Matthews CUT +7 188 191 Wesley Bryan T52 -2 189 189 Nick Watney CUT +1 191 193 Robert Streb T12 -6 192 171 Jim Herman T40 -3 193 190 Brian Stuard CUT E 195 195 Luke Donald T21 -5 196 181 Hank Lebioda CUT +3 197 196 Kyle Westmoreland T31 -4 200 188 Kelly Kraft T21 -5 201 184 Brian Gay CUT +7 204 201 Michael Gligic T52 -2 207 203 Rory Sabbatini CUT +6 210 206 Andrew Landry CUT +8 211 207 Tommy Gainey CUT +1 212 208 Brandt Snedeker T40 -3 220 211 Nicolai Hojgaard T12 -6 - - Peter Kuest T21 -5 - - Nicholas Lindheim T52 -2 - 234 Sam Bennett T52 -2 - - Ryan Gerard CUT -1 - - Joey Lane CUT E - - Kyle Reifers CUT +1 - - Jon Mayer CUT +9 - -

Players eliminated