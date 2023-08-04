All players still in contention for FedExCup Playoffs after Wyndham Championship cut

The cut of -2 has been made at the Wyndham Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina, and with that comes the close of the regular season for most of the PGA TOUR. Here’s a look at which players failed to make the Top 70 and qualify for the Playoffs starting next week at the St. Jude Classic in Memphis after missing the weekend, and which ones will carry on with the hopes of staying alive for full-exempt status in 2024.
The most notable name currently out of the FedExCup Playoffs is Justin Thomas, who sits tied for 21st in the Wyndham Championship at -5. JT needs to finish in at least the top 18 to book a spot into next week’s event at the St. Jude Classic in Memphis. Ben Taylor and Garrick Higgo just missed the cut, and they’re not going to be featured in the field next week.
Player such as Hideki Matsuyama who is finished after a +5 first two rounds are safe, as there’s no chance of a player in the Top 64 being eliminated as far as position is concerned.
Russell Henley is the current leader in the Wyndham Championship at -12, with Billy Horschel right behind him at -11. If Horschel keeps this up, he’d play himself right into the Playoffs. The Florida Gator entered the weekend 119th in FedExCup points, but a solo second finish would move him to a projected 65th place overall, five places inside the Top 70 line.
Right now the bubble boys such as J.J. Spaun, Ben Griffin, Cam Davis, and Austin Eckroat are hoping that’s not the case.
FedExCup Projected Rankings After Wyndham Championship Cut
|Player
|Wyndham Place
|Currrent Score
|FedEx Points Ranking Starting Wyndham
|Projected FedEx Ranking after Wyndham
|Player
|Wyndham Place
|Currrent Score
|FedEx Points Ranking Starting Wyndham
|Projected FedEx Ranking after Wyndham
|Si Woo Kim
|T40
|-3
|18
|19
|Sam Burns
|T52
|-2
|19
|20
|Adam Schenk
|T52
|-2
|23
|24
|Denny McCarthy
|CUT
|-1
|25
|26
|Chris Kirk
|CUT
|+4
|26
|28
|Taylor Moore
|T31
|-4
|27
|27
|Russell Henley
|1
|-12
|34
|11
|Sungjae Im
|T21
|-5
|36
|33
|Adam Svensson
|T3
|-10
|37
|34
|Patrick Rodgers
|CUT
|E
|38
|41
|Adam Hadwin
|CUT
|+2
|39
|42
|Eric Cole
|T12
|-6
|40
|39
|Brendon Todd
|T3
|-10
|42
|38
|Harris English
|T52
|-2
|43
|44
|Mackenzie Hughes
|CUT
|+2
|44
|47
|Andrew Putnam
|T52
|-2
|46
|46
|Alex Smalley
|CUT
|-1
|47
|50
|Nick Hardy
|T21
|-5
|48
|49
|J.T. Poston
|T8
|-7
|49
|43
|Thomas Detry
|T40
|-3
|51
|53
|Byeong Hun An
|T3
|-10
|52
|40
|Davis Riley
|CUT
|+3
|53
|54
|Brandon Wu
|T8
|-7
|54
|51
|Hideki Matsuyama
|CUT
|+5
|56
|56
|Mark Hubbard
|CUT
|-1
|58
|60
|Matt Kuchar
|T31
|-4
|59
|58
|Sam Stevens
|CUT
|+8
|60
|61
|Aaron Rai
|CUT
|E
|61
|62
|Sam Ryder
|T52
|-2
|62
|63
|Beau Hossler
|CUT
|+4
|63
|64
|Stephan Jaeger
|T8
|-7
|64
|57
|Matt NeSmith
|T52
|-2
|65
|66
|Vincent Norrman
|T52
|-2
|66
|68
|J.J. Spaun
|T52
|-2
|67
|69
|Ben Griffin
|CUT
|+3
|68
|70
|Cam Davis
|T21
|-5
|69
|67
|Austin Eckroat
|CUT
|+2
|70
|72
|Davis Thompson
|T12
|-6
|75
|71
|Shane Lowry
|T40
|-3
|76
|77
|Justin Thomas
|T21
|-5
|79
|75
|Matt Wallace
|T21
|-5
|80
|76
|Adam Scott
|T31
|-4
|81
|82
|Joel Dahmen
|T40
|-3
|82
|83
|Dylan Wu
|T52
|-2
|85
|86
|Michael Kim
|T40
|-3
|91
|92
|Nate Lashley
|T12
|-6
|93
|88
|David Lipsky
|T52
|-2
|96
|99
|Gary Woodland
|T40
|-3
|97
|97
|Chez Reavie
|T52
|-2
|98
|102
|Alex Noren
|T52
|-2
|102
|105
|Greyson Sigg
|T31
|-4
|105
|106
|Andrew Novak
|T12
|-6
|106
|96
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|T40
|-3
|107
|111
|Carson Young
|T31
|-4
|108
|109
|Tyler Duncan
|T12
|-6
|109
|100
|Martin Laird
|T52
|-2
|111
|112
|Lucas Glover
|T3
|-10
|112
|84
|Billy Horschel
|2
|-11
|116
|65
|Doug Ghim
|T40
|-3
|117
|117
|C.T. Pan
|T52
|-2
|120
|122
|Zecheng Dou
|T52
|-2
|123
|125
|Trey Mullinax
|T52
|-2
|125
|128
|Chesson Hadley
|T12
|-6
|126
|119
|Scott Stallings
|T31
|-4
|128
|124
|Scott Piercy
|T52
|-2
|131
|133
|Troy Merritt
|T8
|-7
|132
|118
|Austin Smotherman
|T40
|-3
|133
|131
|Richy Werenski
|T21
|-5
|142
|136
|Ludvig Aberg
|7
|-8
|146
|127
|Carl Yuan
|T31
|-4
|150
|144
|Charley Hoffman
|T21
|-5
|156
|143
|Matti Schmid
|T52
|-2
|163
|161
|Webb Simpson
|T31
|-4
|170
|164
|Max McGreevy
|T12
|-6
|177
|154
|Ryan Brehm
|T40
|-3
|183
|179
|Wesley Bryan
|T52
|-2
|189
|189
|Robert Streb
|T12
|-6
|192
|171
|Jim Herman
|T40
|-3
|193
|190
|Luke Donald
|T21
|-5
|196
|181
|Kyle Westmoreland
|T31
|-4
|200
|188
|Kelly Kraft
|T21
|-5
|201
|184
|Michael Gligic
|T52
|-2
|207
|203
|Brandt Snedeker
|T40
|-3
|220
|211
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|T12
|-6
|-
|-
|Peter Kuest
|T21
|-5
|-
|-
|Nicholas Lindheim
|T52
|-2
|-
|234
|Sam Bennett
|T52
|-2
|-
|-
Players eliminated
FedExCup Playoffs Players Eliminated
|Cut
|Player
|FedExCup Ranking entering Wyndham Championship
|Cut
|Player
|FedExCup Ranking entering Wyndham Championship
|CUT
|Ben Taylor
|71
|CUT
|Garrick Higgo
|72
|CUT
|K.H. Lee
|73
|CUT
|David Lingmerth
|74
|CUT
|Justin Suh
|77
|CUT
|S.H. Kim
|78
|CUT
|Danny Willett
|83
|CUT
|Kevin Streelman
|84
|CUT
|Harry Hall
|86
|CUT
|Callum Tarren
|88
|CUT
|Robby Shelton
|89
|CUT
|Zac Blair
|90
|CUT
|Aaron Baddeley
|92
|CUT
|Kevin Yu
|94
|CUT
|Will Gordon
|95
|CUT
|Akshay Bhatia
|99
|CUT
|Justin Lower
|100
|CUT
|Tyson Alexander
|101
|CUT
|Nico Echavarria
|103
|CUT
|Ben Martin
|110
|CUT
|Taylor Pendrith
|113
|CUT
|Chad Ramey
|114
|CUT
|Peter Malnati
|115
|CUT
|MJ Daffue
|118
|CUT
|Patton Kizzire
|121
|CUT
|Jimmy Walker
|122
|CUT
|Harrison Endycott
|127
|CUT
|Erik van Rooyen
|129
|CUT
|Harry Higgs
|130
|CUT
|Paul Haley II
|134
|CUT
|Kramer Hickok
|136
|CUT
|Henrik Norlander
|138
|CUT
|Adam Long
|139
|CUT
|Cameron Champ
|140
|CUT
|Russell Knox
|141
|CUT
|Kevin Tway
|144
|CUT
|Matthias Schwab
|145
|CUT
|Ryan Moore
|147
|CUT
|Cameron Percy
|148
|CUT
|Zach Johnson
|151
|CUT
|Ryan Palmer
|152
|CUT
|Ryan Armour
|153
|CUT
|Doc Redman
|157
|CUT
|Dylan Frittelli
|158
|CUT
|Tano Goya
|159
|CUT
|Trevor Cone
|160
|CUT
|Brice Garnett
|161
|CUT
|James Hahn
|164
|CUT
|Brent Grant
|165
|CUT
|Stewart Cink
|166
|CUT
|Augusto Núñez
|168
|CUT
|Jason Dufner
|171
|CUT
|Kevin Roy
|172
|CUT
|Austin Cook
|173
|CUT
|Jonathan Byrd
|180
|CUT
|Trevor Werbylo
|186
|CUT
|Scott Harrington
|187
|CUT
|Brandon Matthews
|188
|CUT
|Nick Watney
|191
|CUT
|Brian Stuard
|195
|CUT
|Hank Lebioda
|197
|CUT
|Brian Gay
|204
|CUT
|Rory Sabbatini
|210
|CUT
|Andrew Landry
|211
|CUT
|Tommy Gainey
|212
|CUT
|Ryan Gerard
|-
|CUT
|Joey Lane
|-
|CUT
|Kyle Reifers
|-
|CUT
|Jon Mayer
|-