Rays call up top infield prospect Curtis Mead to make his MLB debut

This won’t ease the pain of Shane McClanahan’s forearm issues, but at least it’s something: With the Tampa Bay Rays ace going on the IL, the team has reportedly called up top infield prospect Curtis Mead — the team’s No. 3 prospect and No. 32 overall, per MLB Pipeline — to make his MLB debut ahead of their series against the Tigers in Detroit.

Hearing #Rays are calling up INF prospect Curtis Mead, will be in Detroit today. Takes McClanahan’s space on active roster. — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) August 4, 2023

No, Mead can’t pitch, but there’s plenty of reason for Rays fans to be excited by his arrival anyway. A rare international signing out of Australia by the Philadelphia Phillies way back in 2018, Philly flipped him to Tampa in November of 2019 for pitcher Cristopher Sanchez (now starring with the Phils as their fifth starter). Not much was expected of Mead initially, but at every stop on his Minor League journey, all the infielder did was rake: He blitzed his way through three different levels in 2021 with a combined .321/.378/.533 line, then conquered the high Minors the next year with a .922 OPS, 13 homers and seven steals across 76 games.

He began the 2023 season in Triple-A, seemingly on the doorstep of the Majors, but injuries marred a slow start: Mead had a .646 OPS through his first 22 games before missing nearly two months with a wrist injury. Once he came back, though, he’s begun to look like his old self again, with a .341/.449/.500 line and nine multi-hit games over 23 contests since July 2. He doesn’t wow anyone with his raw athleticism or bat speed; if anything, his swing is a little stiff and uncomfortable-looking. He just puts the barrel on the ball, at-bat after at-bat, while posting some of the most impressive exit velocities in the Minors.

Curtis Mead looks excited to be back with the @DurhamBulls.



Three hits for the No. 3 @RaysBaseball prospect, two of which go for extra bases: pic.twitter.com/hWWI0PHqCh — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) July 1, 2023

Said lack of athleticism raises questions about Mead’s ultimate home defensively. He doesn’t quite have the arm for third, and he doesn’t quite have the range for second. If anyone knows how to maximize a player’s defensive value through positioning and development, though, it’s the Rays, and it’s a good bet that Tampa will manage to coax average performance out of him with the glove — allowing his bat to nestle quite nicely into the middle of the lineup.

Granted, the Rays are absolutely chock full of infielders at basically every level of the organization right now, from Yandy Diaz to Brandon Lowe to Harold Ramirez to Isaac Paredes to Jonathan Aranda. But with Luke Raley and Taylor Walls on the IL for the time being, that logjam is lessened somewhat, and he should be able to find at-bats spelling Lowe when a lefty is on the mound and nabbing a start or two at third or DH.

Tampa enters play on Friday at 66-45, in possession of the first AL Wild Card spot and two games back of the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East — but just 9-17 over their last 26 games. Mead won’t be able to solve all of that on his own, and he won’t bring McClanahan (or Drew Rasmussen, or Jeffrey Springs, or Josh Fleming) back any sooner, but he’ll be a nice shot in the arm for a team that ranks just 24th in baseball in wRC+ since the start of July.