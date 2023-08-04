August 2023 Royal QB Scavenger Hunt SWEEPSTAKES - Terms & Conditions

August 2023 Royal QB Scavenger Hunt SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. AT THE TIME OF ENTRY, YOU MUST (i) BE A LEGAL RESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES AND PHYSICALLY LOCATED WITHIN THE FIFTY (50) UNITED STATES OR WASHINGTON D.C., (ii) BE at least eighteen (18) years of age or have attained the age of majority in the state YOU are physically located in when entering THE SWEEPSTAKES in the event the age of majority in such state is greater than eighteen (18) years of age, AND (III) HAVE OR OPEN A DRAFTKINGS MARKETPLACE ACCOUNT.

1. Sweepstakes: August 2023 Royal QB Scavenger Hunt Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”).

2. Sponsor: DK Crown Holdings Inc., 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116 (“Sponsor”).

3. Acknowledgement: As a condition of participating in the Sweepstakes, you agree to be fully and unconditionally bound by these August 2023 Royal QB Scavenger Hunt Sweepstakes Official Rules (“Official Rules”), the DraftKings General Rules (“General Rules”), and the decisions of Sponsor, whose decisions shall be final and binding in all respects, and you agree to fully and unconditionally waive any right to claim ambiguity in the Sweepstakes, the Official Rules, or the General Rules. The General Rules are attached as Exhibit A to these Official Rules and are incorporated herein by reference.

4. Entry Period: The Sweepstakes begins on August 8, 2023 at 2 PM and ends at August 20, 2023 at 11:59:00 PM (the “Entry Period”). All references to time of day contained in these Official Rules refer to the Eastern Time Zone. Sponsor’s computer shall be the official clock for all purposes of the Sweepstakes.

5. Eligibility: The Sweepstakes is open only to individual legal residents of the United States who, at the time of entry into the Sweepstakes: (i) are at least eighteen (18) years of age or have attained the age of majority in the state they are physically located in when opting into the Sweepstakes in the event the age of majority in such state is greater than eighteen (18) years of age; (ii) are physically located in the United States; and (iii) have or open a DraftKings Marketplace account. You may create a DraftKings Marketplace Account at https://marketplace.draftkings.com and clicking the “Sign Me Up” button. Creating an account is free. You can opt out of receiving marketing communications from DraftKings at any time through your Account under the Preferences tab and clicking “email preferences.” In the event you are creating an account via a mobile device and using your wireless carrier’s network, standard data charges from your wireless carrier may apply. Entrants must at all times during the Sweepstakes abide by and satisfy all requirements in these Official Rules and the General Rules. Employees, officers, and directors of Sponsor and each of Sponsor’s affiliates, agents, and advertising, public relations, and Sweepstakes agencies, and members of each of the preceding’s immediate families (i.e., spouses, parents, children and siblings, and their respective spouses) and those living in the same household are not eligible to enter the Sweepstakes. Any person who is listed on any U.S. state or DraftKings gaming self-exclusion list is not eligible to enter the Sweepstakes.

6. How To Enter: There are only two (2) methods of entry for the Sweepstakes.

· You may purchase and open a Reignmakers Football Standard Play-Action Pack or Reignmakers Football Premium Play-Action Pack during the Entry Period. You must be at least eighteen (18) years or older to play in Reignmakers contests (except Nebraska and Alabama (19+) and Arizona, Iowa, Louisiana, and Massachusetts (21+)). Reignmakers contests not available in Connecticut, Hawaii, Idaho, select parishes in Louisiana, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Washington, and Ontario Canada. Florida users are excluded from this contest. Number of NFTs needed to fill a Reignmakers roster varies by contest. Reignmakers prizes include real money. Winning a contest on DraftKings depends on knowledge and exercise of skill. Reignmakers is available to play for free. Reignmaker contest eligibility depends on Reignmakers cards held. Reignmakers is for entertainment purposes only. See terms at http://draftkings.com/reignmakers for more details.

· You may mail in a 3” x 5” card containing your full name, home address associated with your DraftKings account (P.O. boxes are not permitted), DraftKings account username, and the email address associated with your DraftKings account to “August 2023 Royal QB Scavenger Hunt Sweepstakes” at DraftKings, 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116. Limit one (1) entry per stamped outer envelope. No metered mail. Stamped mail only. Failure to comply will result in disqualification of the non-compliant entry. You must provide all required information to be eligible to enter and win. Each compliant and successfully mailed in written request equals one (1) entry into the Sweepstakes. All postcards must be post marked by the end of the Entry Period and received by Sponsor by August 21, 2023. Limit of seven (7) entries per person through the mail in method.

Anyone found to be using multiple accounts to enter the Sweepstakes or mailing in more than seven (7) entries to enter the Sweepstakes will be deemed ineligible for the Sweepstakes, and all of their entries may be deemed void. Automated and/or third-party entries are prohibited and will be disqualified. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address or DraftKings account. Any attempt by any entrant to obtain entries by using multiple and/or different identities, forms, registrations, addresses, or any other method will void all of such entrant’s entries, and such entrant may be disqualified at Sponsor’s discretion. Sponsor shall not be liable for any problems that occur during the entry process, including, without limitation, late, incomplete, illegible, delayed, undelivered, undeliverable, or misdirected entries, and Sponsor shall not have any obligation to advise an entrant of a late, incomplete, delayed, undelivered, misdirected, or invalid submission or entry. Proof of sending a postcard for the Sweepstakes will not be deemed to be proof of receipt by Sponsor. No illegible, incomplete, forged, or altered entries will be accepted. All entries become the exclusive property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. In the event of a dispute as to the identity of an entrant, the authorized account holder of the DraftKings account used to enter will be deemed to be the proper entrant. Potential winners may be required to show proof of being the authorized account holder.

7. Prizes and Odds of Winning:

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Entry Period. Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules and the General Rules, up to sixty (60) winners of the Sweepstakes will each receive five thousand DK Dollars (DK $5,000) (the “Prize”). DK Dollars are site credits that have no cash value and are only valid for use on DraftKings. DK Dollars are used prior to any cash in your balance. DK Dollars are not withdrawable, non-transferable, and non-refundable. DK Dollars do not expire and must be wagered 1x prior to withdrawal of winnings. DK Dollars can not be combined and used together with bonus bets, each must be used independently to make a wager. For example, if you place a wager with $5 DK Dollars at +100 odds and win, you will receive a total of $10 in cash. Your $5 DK Dollars stake will be converted to cash, and you will receive your winnings as $5 cash. For Daily Fantasy Sports contests, your DK Dollars entry fee is not returned to your account, just like if you paid your daily fantasy sports contest entry fee in cash. There are no restrictions or playthrough requirements on winnings earned from DK Dollars. To learn more about DK Dollars see https://help.draftkings.com/hc/en-us/articles/4405232411539-What-are-DK-Dollars-. Each eligible entry has approximately a one (1) in four hundred twenty six (426) chance of winning.

Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in these Official Rules, Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a Prize with an equivalent prize of equal or greater value. Any and all applicable federal, state, and local taxes and all fees and expenses not specifically stated herein related to acceptance and use of a prize are the sole responsibility of the winners. Prizes cannot be substituted, assigned, transferred, or redeemed for cash by the winner; however, Sponsor reserves the right to make equivalent prize substitutions at its discretion. Sponsor will not replace any lost or stolen prizes. Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Sweepstakes. In the event, by reason of a print or other error, more Prizes are claimed than the number set forth in these Official Rules, Prize winner(s) will be selected in accordance with the winner selection method described in these Official Rules from among all eligible claimants making purportedly valid claims in order to award the advertised number of Prizes available. Sponsor is not responsible for any delay or cancellation of Prize delivery due to unforeseen circumstances or circumstances outside of its control. Additional restrictions, conditions, and limitations may apply.

8. Selection of Winner: Any eligible entrant that holds in their DK Account, as of August 20, 2023 at 11:59 PM a “Royal QB” Reignmakers Football player card with edition number one (1) through five (5) of Lamar Jackson, Justin Fields, Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes II, Kirk Cousins, or Kenny Pickett, in each case, that was contained in a Reignmakers Football Standard Play-Action Pack or Reignmakers Football Premium Play-Action Pack that was purchased and opened during the Entry Period will win a Prize. A “Royal QB” is Reignmakers Football player card that has the word “ROYAL” next to the player card’s rarity tier and has a gold crown in the background of the player card. Additionally, on or around August 20, 2023 Sponsor will randomly select potential winners of Prizes from among all eligible mail in entries received during the Entry Period. The Prize will be credited to winners DraftKings account on or around August 21, 2023.

9. Questions: In the event you have any questions regarding the Sweepstakes, send an email to support@draftkings.com with the subject line “August 2023 Royal QB Scavenger Hunt Sweepstakes”. No email answer pursuant to the foregoing may replace, amend, or otherwise change these Official Rules or the General Rules.

10. Winner List: For any legally required winner list, send a self-addressed stamped envelope (unless otherwise prohibited by local law) to DraftKings, 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116, Attn.: August 2023 Royal QB Scavenger Hunt Sweepstakes Winners List. All such requests must be received within three (3) months after the end of the Sweepstakes.

THE INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE WILL ONLY BE USED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES, THE DRAFTKINGS GENERAL RULES, AND SPONSOR’S PRIVACY NOTICE (AVAILABLE AT https://www.draftkings.com/help/privacynotice).