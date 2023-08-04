Report: Cardinals sign RB Marlon Mack to one-year contract

The Arizona Cardinals are signing veteran running back Marlon Mack to a one-year deal, per Adam Schefter. Mack spent last season between the Denver Broncos and the San Francisco 49ers. He played in eight total games and had 16 carries for 84 yards and a touchdown. Mack will compete for the backup running back job behind starter James Conner.

Mack was drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts. He played in 14 games as a rookie and had 93 carries for 358 yards and three touchdowns. His best season in Indy came in 2019 when he was the featured back. He played in 14 games, totaling 1,091 yards and eight touchdowns on 247 carries. Mack added 82 more yards on 14 receptions.

Since 2019, Mack has disappeared from the stat sheet. He spent two more seasons with the Colts before his time in Denver and San Francisco. Over the last three years, he has played in 15 total games and has had 211 rushing yards on 48 carries with one touchdown. In Arizona, he has a good chance to win the backup job over Keaontay Ingram, Corey Clement and Ty’Son Williams, but he will need to prove he still has something left in the tank during the preseason.