Which MLB Team Had the Best Trade Deadline Moves?

The aftermath of the MLB trade deadline always has some winners and some losers.

Brenner opens by talking about the Mets’ trade deadline and says that they essentially bought prospects by selling off both Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander. Brenner thinks this is a smart way to build a team, but that other teams do not have the financial resources to execute a similar strategy. Keating supports him, mentioning how impressed he was with how Mets owner Steve Cohen understands sunk costs — ”the money is spent, why not put it towards getting prospects?”

Brenner then laments how multiple underdog teams were not aggressive enough at the trade deadline, including teams like the Orioles, Diamondbacks and Marlins. He says, “Part of the appeal is building a sustainable team with good farm systems but you don’t know where you’ll be a year from now... You have a legitimate chance to win something.”

Keating quickly counters that some underdog teams, such as the Reds, that have built their rosters around young players would be reluctant to trade away their prospects, saying, “psychologically, it’s not an easy spot.”

Keating questions what the Guardians have been doing after trading away players for “below-replacement level talent” and not pursuing their divisional race the correct way, sitting just 2.5 games behind the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central.

Keating then discusses the Yankees and Dodgers and thinks the players the Dodgers acquired at the trade deadline, such as SP Lance Lynn, will improve with Los Angeles over time. Brenner builds off of Keating’s Yankees’ point and says that he doesn’t think they are good enough to make noise in the playoffs, even if they do clean it up and end up securing a playoff spot.

Keating does not believe the Yankees can punt on a season, while Brenner counters that they should write off the season and trade away some players for some young talent that will push the team in the right direction. He believes the idea of the Yankees not being able to punt a season is a “false narrative.”

Keating thinks the Pirates made some intelligent moves by trading away veterans on one-year deals and believes they are the next up-and-coming team in the NL Central.

Brenner poses a question as to which team has the best shot to win the World Series after the trade deadline, and both agree on one team that was already a top-5 favorite beforehand but was aggressive enough to bolster the roster even further.

Watch the segment to find out which team they’re talking about!

Want to hear more from Underdogs? Check out the full episode, which includes an analysis on team USA’s struggles and which WNBA teams are making noise.

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Is The USWNT Now a World Cup Underdog?

Hosts Jordan Brenner and Peter Keating are breaking down team USA’s lackluster performance in the group stage of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. So who’s the favorite to win the tournament now and what underdogs should you bet on? Plus, the guys let you know which MLB team had the best trade deadline moves, and Peter has a new WNBA favorite!

Watch the full episode below!

VIDEO:

