Updated Golden Boot odds for 2023 World Cup ahead of round of 16

As the 2023 women’s World Cup enters the round of 16, it’s a good opportunity to check in on the updated Golden Boot odds. Entering the tournament, USWNT strikers Alex Morgan and Sophia Smith were among the top contenders for the honor. However, the Americans have not been able to find the back of the net much in the group stage and that’s led to a big shift in this market. Here are the updated Golden Boot odds at the 2023 World Cup ahead of the knockout stage, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

France’s Kadidiatou Diani is a slight favorite over Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa, even though the latter is ahead by one goal. Germany’s Alexandra Popp has four goals to tie Miyazawa at the top of the leaderboard, although she’s not going to be playing any more matches with her country out. England’s Lauren James has emerged with three goals, while Dutch midfielder Jill Roord is an intriguing play at +1200. She’s got three goals as well.

For those who backed Smith ahead of the tournament, she’s got two goals and could break out in the knockout stage. She’s priced at +1200. USWNT teammate Lindsey Horan, who has two goals, is listed at +3500. Morgan, the pre-tournament favorite in this category, is +10000 as she hasn’t found the back of the net yet. Spain’s Alexia Putellas is also here after failing to score in the group stage.

Miyazawa is probably the best bet at this moment given Japan’s likelihood of advancing to the quarterfinal and how efficient the team has been offensively. Roord is the best longshot play since she’s only off the lead by one goal.