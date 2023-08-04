Jordan White vs. Eridson Garcia: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for Showtime bout

Showtime is box for an evening of ShoBox with a junior lightweight bout atop the card. Jordan White and Eridson Garcia will face off in a ten-round bout on Friday evening in the main event of a three-fight event.

How to watch Jordan White vs. Eridson Garcia

ShoBox gets started at 9 p.m. ET. Julian Gonzalez and Johnny Spell get it started with an eight-round junior lightweight bout. Paul Kroll and Guido Schramm follow with an eight-round junior middleweight bout that will likely get started late in the 9 p.m. hour. White-Garcia ring walks will likely get started in the 11 p.m. hour.

To watch White-Garcia, you’ll need access to watch Showtime. If you don’t have access to Showtime through your cable provider, you can get a subscription on their website for $10.99 per month. Once you’re signed up, you’ll be able to watch the fight straight from the website, or on their various apps available for mobile devices, gaming consoles and more. From time to time, they offer free trials, so be sure to see what current offers are available.

Fighter history

White is 14-1 and has won ten straight bouts dating back to 2018. Most recently, he claimed a unanimous decision win over Derrick Murray last August to retain his WBC USA title. He won that title with a split-decision win over Brandon Valdes the prior February.

Garcia is 17-0 and coming off a seventh-round stoppage win over Gabriel Smith last August. He retained the NABF title with the win. He won that belt the previous December when he claimed a unanimous decision over D’Angelo Keyes.

Fighter odds

White is the favorite to win this bout at DraftKings Sportsbook. White is -235 while Garcia is a +180 underdog. Total rounds is installed at 8.5 with the over priced at -550 and the under priced at +340. The favored outcome is a White decision at -125.

Full card for White vs. Garcia