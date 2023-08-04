Derrieck Cuevas vs. Alberto Mosquera: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for ESPN+ bout

This weekend will see influencer boxing in the spotlight on Saturday when Jake Paul faces Nate Diaz, but Friday brings a busy evening of higher quality boxing. ESPN+ will be airing a card from Panama featuring Derrieck Cuevas vs. Alberto Mosquera in a ten-round welterweight bout.

How to watch Derrieck Cuevas vs. Alberto Mosquera

The main card for Cuevas-Mosquera will get started at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The ring walks for the main event are expected to get started in the 11 p.m. hour.

Fighter history

Cuevas is 25-1-1 and has won two straight bouts since suffering his first lost in a split decision to Damian Ezequiel Bonelli in December 2020. He did not return to the ring for two years, but has fought twice in his return. He beat Esneiker Correa with a second-round stoppage last December and followed it with a second-round stoppage of Damian Rodriguez. Cuevas is currently ranked 13th by the WBA and 14th by the WBO.

Mosquera is 28-5-2 and is coming off a unanimous decision win in a six-round bout against Leonardo Espinal this past February. He was stopped by Diego Carmona in the seventh round the prior April in a bid for the WBA Fedecentro junior middleweight title.

Fighter odds

No odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Full card for Cuevas vs. Mosquera