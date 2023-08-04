Padraig McCrory vs. Steed Woodall: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for ESPN+ bout

This weekend features Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz in a Saturday evening spotlight fight, but Friday brings some real boxing action. The day opens with an ESPN+ card topped by Padraig McCrory vs. Steed Woodall in a super middleweight out. McCrory is on the fringe of boxing rankings in the division and will look to build his case for an eventual mandatory title bout.

The card also features a junior welterweight title bout between Sean McComb and Alejandro Moya. They’ll be facing off for McComb’s WBO European title.

How to watch Padraig McCrory vs. Steed Woodall

The main card gets started at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+. We can expect McCrory and Woodall to enter the ring in the 5 p.m. hour.

How to watch Sean McComb vs. Alejandro Moya

The McComb-Moya bout is the co-feature of the main card. We don’t have an exact time, but based on the 2 p.m. card start time and an estimated McCrory-Woodall start time in the 5 p.m. hour, we can expect McComb and Moya to enter the ring in the 4 p.m. hour.

Fighter history

McCrory-Woodall records, history

McCrory is 17-0 and he’ll be fighting for the 16th time in his native Belfast, Northern Ireland. This is his second fight of the year, having previously beaten Diego Ramirez on points in a ten-round bout this past May. He has nine stoppage wins and eight decision victories, with his last stoppage coming last October when he beat Leon Bunn in Frankfurt to claim the IBO light heavyweight title. McCrory is currently ranked No. 4 in the WBA rankings, No. 14 in the IBF rankings, and No. 15 in the WBC rankings.

Woodall is 18-1-1 and has won nine straight bouts. He last fought in April, claiming a unanimous decision over Boris Crighton in Rzeszów, Poland. The Birmingham, England native has only fought two fights in his native country, so he is a bit more comfortable traveling to an opponent. Woodall is not ranked in the top 15 of any of the major sanctioning bodies.

McComb-Moya records, history

McComb is 16-1 and holds the WBO European junior welterweight title. He claimed the belt with a unanimous decision win over Zsolt Osadan last December and successfully defended it with a unanimous decision win over Kaisee Benjamin this past May.

Moya is 17-1 and is coming off his first career defeat in March. He lost a split decision to Walid Ouizza in a bid for the EBU European Union junior welterweight title. This bout is his second career title fight.

Fight odds

McCrory-Woodall odds

McCrory is a heavy favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at -1100 while Woodall is a +600 underdog. Total rounds is installed at 8.5 with the over priced at -125 and the under priced at -110. The favored fight outcome is a McCrory stoppage at -185.

McComb-Moya odds

McComb is a sizable favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at -1000 while Moya is a +550 underdog. Total rounds is installed at 8.5 with the over priced at -450 and the under priced at -290. The favored fight outcome is a McComb decision at -250.

Full card for McCrory vs. Woodall