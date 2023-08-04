 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB playoff bracket: Breaking down seeds, matchups for 2023 postseason

We take a look at the MLB playoff bracket and matchups as August gets underway.

By Chris Landers
Ryan Mountcastle of the Baltimore Orioles celebrate the win with teammates against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 3, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The All-Star break is weeks into the rearview mirror. The trade deadline has come and gone. Which means we’ve now officially reached the next phase of the 2023 MLB season: It’s playoff picture time, baby. This 162-game marathon has now become a six-week sprint to the finish, with every day seemingly carrying huge postseason implications — especially with the third Wild Card spot now offering one more path to October. Where does your favorite team stand? Let’s take a look at the bracket as of August 4 and see what the potential MLB playoff matchups could look like.

MLB playoff bracket: Matchups on August 4

American League

No. 3 Minnesota Twins (56-54; AL Central leader) vs. No. 6 Toronto Blue Jays (60-50; third Wild Card)
No. 4 Tampa Bay Rays (66-45; first WC) vs. No. 5 Houston Astros (62-48; second WC)

The winner of the 3-6 matchup would face the No. 2 Texas Rangers (63-46; AL West leader) in the Divisional round. The winner of the 4-5 matchup would face the top-seeded Baltimore Orioles (67-42; AL East leader) in the next round.

National League

No. 3 Milwaukee Brewers (59-51; NL Central leader) vs. No. 6 Cincinnati Reds (59-52; third WC)
No. 4 San Francisco Giants (61-49; first WC) vs. No. 5 Philadelphia Phillies (59-50; second WC)

The winner of the 3-6 matchup would go on to face the No. 2 Los Angeles Dodgers (62-45; NL West leader) in the Divisional round. The winner of the 4-5 matchup would face the No. 1 Atlanta Braves (69-37; NL East leader) in the next round.

