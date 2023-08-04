DraftKings Reignmakers Football: What Players Need to Know About Play-Action Promotions

The first Headline Set of the 2023 Reignmakers Football season is dropping soon!

The Play-Action Set pack drop begins on Tuesday, August 8 at 2 p.m. ET and runs through Sunday, August 20, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Preferred Access window for 2023 Field Pass Owners is Tuesday, August 8 from 2 p.m. ET through 5 p.m. ET.

Public access to Play-Action Preseason Packs begins on Tuesday, August 8 at 6 p.m. ET. These packs will cost $19.99 apiece. No pack-purchase limit.

Public access to Play-Action Standard Regular Season Packs begins on Tuesday, August 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET. The waiting room for public access will open at 6:00 p.m. ET on August 8. These packs will cost $499.99 apiece. There is a 10-pack purchase limit in effect until 8 p.m. ET on August 8.

Public access to Play-Action Premium Regular Season Packs begins on Tuesday, August 8 at 7 p.m. ET. The waiting room for public access will open at 6:30 p.m. ET on August 8.These packs will cost $2,999.99 apiece. There is a 3-pack purchase limit in effect until 8 p.m. ET on August 8.

Buy Three Get 1 Free Preseason Packs

To start things off with a bang, DraftKings is putting a sweet offer on the table. For every three (3) 2023 Play-Action Preseason Packs ($19.99) purchased on primary between August 8, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET through August 14, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. ET, you will receive one (1) 2023 Play-Action Preseason Pack for free while supplies last!

Royal QB Scavenger Hunt

Royal cards are going to be exciting to pull from packs this year, and DraftKings is going to step it up another notch to start the preseason. Players who pull Royal QB cards with editions numbered #1 through #5 from the checklist below from Play-Action Standard and Premium packs will earn $5K in DK cash for each one pulled during the Scavenger Hunt that’s held in your portfolio at snapshot time.

Note: This promotion excludes Florida DraftKings Reignmakers users. See below for separate promotion for Florida users. No purchase necessary, free method entry available see Sweepstake Terms here.

Note: Only Royal QB’s from this checklist with edition numbers #1 through #5 are eligible for this promotion.

Prizing Breakdown

Royal QB Editions #1-5 pulled and held at snapshot eligible for the following prize:

Here’s a look at some key dates for the Royal QB Scavenger Hunt:

Start Time: August, 8th 2023 when Standard and Premium Packs drop

August, 8th 2023 when Standard and Premium Packs drop End Time: August 20, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

August 20, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Only the final users holding the required Reignmakers Football Royal QB cards in their portfolio at snapshot time are eligible for the prizing.

Payouts: Processed within 1-2 business days after snapshot.

Probabilities: There is a 1 in 429 chance to pull a Royal QB with editions number #1-5 from Standard and Premium packs.

FAQ

Q: Can I obtain the required Reignmaker Football cards from packs or purchase them from secondary?

A: Yes, cards can be obtained from both pack purchases or purchased on secondary under a specific scenario. In a scenario where someone pulled a Royal QB edition number #1-5 and sold it on secondary, only the final user holding the card at snapshot time is eligible for the prize.

Q: Why are Florida users excluded from this promotion?

A: Due to the nature of this promotion, it qualifies as a sweepstake, and due to some limitations DraftKings was not able to provide this promotion to Florida users at this time. However, DraftKings is running a separate promotion for a Florida Exclusive: $25K Private DFS NFL contest for Week 1, see details below.

Florida Exclusive $25K Private DFS Contest

Exclusive to Florida Reignmakers players only, DraftKings is holding an Exclusive $25K Private DFS NFL contest for Week 1. You must Opt-In on the promo page to this promotion to be eligible. Once you’ve Opted-In, users who purchase on primary five (5) Play-Action Standard Packs will be airdropped a DFS ticket to the private contest. In addition, users who purchase one (1) Play Action Premium Pack will also be airdropped a DFS ticket to the private contest. Max 2 entries total per user.

Payout Table

1 $5,000

2 $3,000

3-4 $2,000

5-6 $1,200

7-9 $1,000

10-13 $900

14-18 $800

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Eligibility restrictions apply. Marketplace purchases 18+. Reignmakers contests 18+ except NE/AL (19+) and AZ/IA/LA/MA (21+). Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details. Prize in DK Dollars. DK Dollars are site credits that have no cash value, are only valid for use on DraftKings, do not expire, and must be played-through 1x prior to withdrawal of winnings.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!