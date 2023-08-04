Where is SummerSlam 2023?

SummerSlam 2023 is set to take place on Saturday, August 5. The show will come live from Ford Field in Detroit, MI, and will be streamed live on Peacock at 8 p.m. ET.

Detroit was officially named the host of this year’s spectacle back in February and will be hosting its first WWE pay-per-view since Hell in a Cell back in October of 2017. This will be the second time the WWE has used Ford Field for one of their major ppv’s, the first being Wrestlemania 23 back in April of 2007. That show was headlined by the “Battle of the Billionaires” match that featured Donald Trump, represented in the ring by Bobby Lashley, take on Vince McMahon, represented in the ring by Umaga, in a hair-vs-hair match with Stone Cold Steve Austin as the guest referee.

This year’s SummerSlam will mark the seventh time a “Big Four” ppv has been hosted within the Detroit area. Detroit proper has hosted three Survivor Series, a Royal Rumble, and the aforementioned Wrestlemania prior to this year’s SummerSlam. In nearby Pontiac, MI, the iconic Wrestlemania 3 took place at the Pontiac Silverdome in 1987.