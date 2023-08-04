Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Friday, August 4

After a very light schedule on Thursday between travel and multiple matinee starts, MLB is back with just about a full dance card on Friday night — which is great news for those looking to set daily fantasy lineups. The main slate over at DraftKings DFS consists of 11 games getting underway at 7:05 p.m. ET. That means a lot of options to sift through, so we’re here to help with three recommended stacks.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Friday, August 4

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Kansas City Royals

Bryce Harper ($5,400)

Trea Turner ($5,100)

Kyle Schwarber ($4,600)

Brandon Marsh ($2,900)

Royals starter Jordan Lyles has settled in a bit after a historically bad start to 2023, but he’s still given up a .271/.332/.514 slash line to lefties this season. That’s great news for big bats like Harper (.830 OPS in his last 10 games) and Schwarber (.413 OBP over his last 10), and it also makes Marsh a very sneaky value at his salary — the outfielder starts regularly against righties, and he has a .976 OPS over his last 10 games. Turner is the lone righty here, and he’s struggled mightily at the plate of late, but he’s also 5-for-10 with a homer lifetime against Lyles; if he’s ever going to bust out of this slump, today’s the day, and his reasonable salary belies his upside.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies

Nolan Arenado ($5,400)

Lars Nootbaar ($4,400)

Nolan Gorman ($4,100)

Tyler O’Neill ($3,500)

No, this isn’t at Coors Field, but if Lyles is the worst pitcher on the slate tonight, Rockies righty Chris Flexen probably is. Flexen is only in Colorado’s rotation due to a ridiculous number of injuries, and his numbers are downright ugly: an 8.08 ERA with a .995 OPS allowed to righties and a .939 mark against lefties. Nootbaar (1.221 OPS over his last 10) and Gorman (1.041) have been hot of late and should hit at or near the top of the Cardinals’ lineup with the platoon advantage, while O’Neill (.931) is also showing signs of finally busting out. Arenado’s been a bit cold recently, but he’s also Nolan Arenado, and any time you can get him in a matchup this juicy at this price you have to take it.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox

Jose Ramirez ($5,600)

Josh Naylor ($4,300)

Steven Kwan ($3,800)

Will Brennan ($2,700)

If you’re looking to ball on a budget, consider a stack of Cleveland’s lefties against White Sox starter Mike Clevinger — who’s allowed a .220 ISO to left-handed hitters this season. Ramirez has been his typical MVP-candidate self this season, while Naylor has an OPS of .860 against righties so far in 2023. Kwan (.817 OPS lifetime against Clevinger) and Brennan (.286/.322/.411 against righties) will help you spend big elsewhere while still offering a reasonably high floor and ceiling.