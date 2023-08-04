Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Friday, August 4

There’s not a ton in the way of marquee pitchers on Friday, with Aaron Nola, Luis Castillo and Yu Darvish just about the only mega-watt names taking the mound. But don’t be fooled: What this slate lacks in quality at the very top it more than makes up in quantity, and there’s plenty of value to be found for those looking for pitching for their DFS and fantasy baseball lineups. As always, our daily starting pitcher rankings are here to break it all down, with recommendations on who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Friday, August 4

Pitchers to stream

Colin Rea, Milwaukee Brewers — Rea came out of his last start against the Atlanta Braves with an ugly stat line — five runs in five innings on five hits, including two homers — but getting hit hard by Atlanta’s juggernaut lineup is hardly a shame, and the righty also struck out a whopping eight batters. If he keeps commanding his slider like he did last weekend, Rea should be able to cruise against a miserable Pirates offense. He allowed just two runs each against both the Reds and Phillies prior to his outing against the Braves.

Logan Allen, Cleveland Guardians — It’s been a mixed bag for Allen since the rookie was called back into Cleveland’s rotation last month, including a rough outing (five runs, eight hits, six innings) against the same White Sox team he’ll be facing on Friday night. But this Chicago lineup is down all kinds of bad right now, clearly playing out the string of a lost season, and if Allen has his offspeeds working this shouldn’t be a problem.

Graham Ashcraft, Cincinnati Reds — Great American Ball Park is never fun, and Ashcraft carries a much better road ERA than home this season, but, well, the Washington Nationals are the Washington Nationals, This is a weak lineup, especially against righties and especially without Jeimer Candelario, and Ashcraft has given up two or fewer runs in each of his last six starts. Just keep firing cutters in the zone and things should work out.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Friday, August 4.