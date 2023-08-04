Picks, predictions for Mets vs. Orioles on Friday, August 4

The New York Mets (50-58) and the Baltimore Orioles (67-42) will start a three-game weekend series on Friday, August 4. First pitch from Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. David Peterson (3-7, 5.92 ERA) will start for New York, while Baltimore counters with Dean Kremer (10-4, 4.66).

The Orioles are the -170 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Mets are the +142 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

Mets-Orioles picks: Friday, August 4

Injury report

Mets

Day-to-day: OF Brandon Nimmo (quad), OF Starling Marte (migraines)

Out: 2B Luis Guillorme (calf)

Orioles

Out: OF Cedric Mullins (groin), OF Aaron Hicks (hamstring)

Starting pitchers

David Peterson vs. Dean Kremer

Peterson will make his 18th appearance and 12th start of the season on Friday. He has been much better for the team since coming out of the ‘pen but will make his first start since July 8 with New York shipping off both Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer at the trade deadline. Peterson pitched 5.1 innings against the San Diego Padres in his last start, allowing three earned runs on five hits with two walks and seven strikeouts but earning his seventh loss of the year.

Kremer will make his 23rd appearance of the season, a new career-high. He’s been surprisingly solid on the hill for Baltimore this season but has become inconsistent of late. Kremer last pitched four innings against the New York Yankees. He allowed three earned runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out seven.

Over/Under pick

New York has scored two runs or fewer in consecutive games but scored at least five in the four games before that. Baltimore has scored at least four runs in four of their last five games. Luckily for the over, the Orioles can tally at least nine runs on their own in this matchup.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

The Mets are coming off a bad sweep at the hands of the Kansas City Royals. They were outscored 20-8 in the series, and this weekend’s matchup doesn’t look more favorable. The Orioles are coming off a series win over the Toronto Blue Jays. With Kremer on the mound, Baltimore should pick up a win.

Pick: Orioles