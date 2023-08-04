Picks, predictions for Royals vs. Phillies on Friday, August 4

The Kansas City Royals (35-75) and the Philadelphia Phillies (59-50) will begin a three-game weekend series on Friday, August 4. First pitch from Citizens Bank Park is set for 7:05 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN+. Kansas City will start Jordan Lyles (2-12, 6.15 ERA), while Philadelphia counters with ace Aaron Nola (9-7, 4.43 ERA).

The Phillies are the -245 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Royals are the +200 underdogs, and the run total is set at 9.5.

Royals-Phillies picks: Friday, August 4

Injury report

Royals

Out: SP Daniel Lynch IV (shoulder), 1B Nick Pratto (groin)

Phillies

Out: RP Jose Alvarado (elbow), OF Cristian Pache (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Jordan Lyles vs. Aaron Nola

Lyles will be starting his 21st game of the year on Friday. He started the season with an 0-11 record but has largely settled down on the mound. Lyles pitched five innings and allowed three earned runs on four hits his last time out against the Minnesota Twins. He struck out four and walked two to pick up his second win.

Nola will take the mound for the 23rd time this season. He has been maddeningly inconsistent all year, and July was no exception, allowing only one earned run in his first start last month but at least two earned runs in his next four outings. Nola last threw 4.2 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He allowed seven runs (five earned) on nine hits with three walks and six strikeouts.

Over/Under pick

Kansas City has scored at least four runs in five of its last six games. Philly has scored at least three runs in six consecutive games. Despite Nola being on the mound for the Phils, the Royals have been locked in at the plate. This should help the over hit in this game.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

The Royals have won six games in a row, completing back-to-back sweeps of the Minnesota Twins and the New York Mets. The Phillies won three of four games against the Miami Marlins. Despite Lyles picking up two wins in his last five starts, the Phillies should take the series opener at home.

Pick: Phillies