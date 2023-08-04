Picks, predictions for Blue Jays vs. Red Sox on Friday, August 4

The Toronto Blue Jays (60-50) and Boston Red Sox (57-51) begin a three-game divisional series on Friday, August 4. First pitch from Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Toronto will start Alek Manoah (2-8, 5.87 ERA), while Boston counters with James Paxton (6-2, 3.34).

The Red Sox are the -162 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Blue Jays are the +136 underdogs, and the run total is set at 10.5.

Blue Jays-Red Sox picks: Friday, August 4

Injury report

Blue Jays

Out: RP Trevor Richards (neck), RP Jay Jackson (bereavement), RP Jordan Romano (back), SS Bo Bichette (knee)

Red Sox

Day-to-day: 1B/DH Justin Turner (heel)

Out: SP Garrett Whitlock (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Alek Manoah vs. James Paxton

Manoah will start his 18th game of the season. He was horrendous to start the year and looks a little better after spending time down in the Minor Leagues — though his command is still a struggle. Manoah last pitched 4.1 innings against the Los Angeles Angels. He allowed one earned run on four hits while striking out six and walking three.

The southpaw Paxton will take the mound for the 14th time this year. He has been one of Boston’s better pitchers outside of some sporadic flare-ups on the mound. Paxton threw five innings and allowed just one earned run on eight hits against the San Francisco Giants his last time out. He struck out five and walked two but didn’t factor into the decision.

Over/Under pick

The Blue Jays scored three or fewer runs in four of their last five games. The Red Sox have tallied three runs or fewer in five of their last six games. Toronto has the sixth-most games hitting the under in the league, while Boston barely favors the over. The pitching matchup suggests the over, but with how these teams have played in the last week, we should see fewer than 11 combined runs on Friday.

Pick: Under 10.5

Moneyline pick

Toronto struggled in their last series against the Baltimore Orioles, dropping three of the four games. Boston is also in a slump going 1-4 in its last five games. The Red Sox have had the Blue Jays’ number this year, as they have beaten them in all seven games they have played ahead of this series.

Pick: Red Sox