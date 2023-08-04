Picks, predictions for Diamondbacks vs. Twins on Friday, August 4

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Minnesota Twins are set to begin a three-game interleague series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET at Target Field in Minneapolis. Merrill Kelly (9-5, 3.23 ERA) will step on the hill for the D-Backs while Bailey Ober (6-5, 3.19 ERA) will get the nod for the Twins.

Minnesota enters the game as a -130 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Arizona is a +110 underdog. The run total is set at 8.5.

Diamondbacks-Twins picks: Friday, August 4

Injury report

Diamondbacks

Out: SP Tommy Henry (elbow), SP Zach Davies (back), RP Austin Adams (ankle), 3B Evan Longoria (back), RP Drey Jameson (elbow)

Twins

Day-To-Day: DH Byron Buxton (hamstring)

Out: SP Joe Ryan (groin), 3B Jose Miranda (shoulder), 1B Alex Kirilloff (shoulder), RP Brock Stewart (elbow), OF Nick Gordon (lower leg), 3B Royce Lewis (oblique), RP Jose De Leon (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Merrill Kelly vs. Bailey Ober

Kelly has been a reliable presence for the Diamondbacks, but he took the L in his start against the Mariners on Sunday. He struck out six batters in five innings, but gave up three earned runs as well as the D-Backs eventually fell in a 4-0 shutout. Something he gas going for himself tonight is the fact that he’s been virtually lights-out on the road this season. Kelly has posted a 6-1 record with a 2.74 ERA away from Chase Field this year and will look to keep that going on Friday.

Ober had a strong month of July, but it ended with a thud in his start against the Royals last Saturday. Through four innings, the righty was clobbered for 11 hits and six earned runs before being pulled in an eventual 10-7 loss. While he’s mostly held his own, he needs to do a better job at limiting damage with runners in scoring position. Opponents are batting .303 with a .784 OPS against him with RISP.

Over/Under pick

Both of these offenses have been middling over the past week with the Diamondbacks scoring just 13 runs in their last six outings while the Twins have scored 19 in their last five. I trust both starters to hold their own for about six innings and keep this a low-scoring affair.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

Arizona is struggling as it’s lost six of its last eight contest heading into this series. It doesn’t help that it will be facing a Minnesota team that sits atop the AL Central standings and currently has a nice 30-24 record at home.

Pick: Twins