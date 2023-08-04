Picks, predictions for Mariners vs. Angels on Friday, August 4

The Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels will continue their critical four-game AL West series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 9:38 p.m. ET at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. Luis Castillo (7-7, 2.88 ERA) will step on the mound for the M’s and go up against lefty Reid Detmers (2-8, 4.35 ERA) for the Halos.

Seattle enters the game with -115 odds on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while L.A. is at -115. The run total is set at 8.

Mariners-Angels picks: Friday, August 4

Injury report

Mariners

Out: SP Marco Gonzales (elbow), RP Penn Murfee (elbow), OF Jarred Kelenic (foot)

Angels

Day-To-Day: SP/DH Shohei Ohtani (hand)

Out: OF Mike Trout (wrist), 2B Brandon Drury (shoulder), SP Griffin Canning (calf), RP Chris Devenski (hamstring), C Max Stassi (personal/hip), OF Taylor Ward (facial fracture), RP Ben Joyce (elbow), C Logan O’Hoppe (shoulder), RP Sam Bachman (shoulder), OF Jo Adell (oblique)

Starting pitchers

Luis Castillo vs. Reid Detmers

Castillo has been a really strong arm for the Mariners as of late, posting quality starts in four of his last five outings. He picked up the win against the Diamondbacks on Sunday, going six full innings and fanning seven batters while giving up just two hits. He’s had success in two starts against the Angels this season, striking out 16 L.A. batters through 11.2 innings while holding them to just a .186 batting average.

Detmers will try to get back into the win column this evening after being a hard-luck loser in his previous two starts. He’s recorded 14 strikeouts while yielding just four earned runs through 9.2 innings of work, only for the Angels to provide him just one run of support in those outings. His home splits are significantly better than his away splits, posting a 2-3 record with a 3.63 ERA at Angel Stadium.

Over/Under pick

Seattle has been a consistent offense over the last week, averaging 4.6 runs in its last six outings and collectively batting .270 as a team. The M’s should be able to push their fair share of runs across against a spotty Angels squad and do their part in triggering the over.

Pick: Over 8

Moneyline pick

The Mariners are rolling with seven wins in their last nine outings and are steadily climbing back into the AL West race. They downed the Halos 5-3 last night and should be able to carry that momentum into tonight’s matchup, especially with Ohtani’s status up in the air this evening.

Pick: Mariners