How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream for August 4 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode airing live from Nutter Center in Dayton, OH.

Tonight’s Smackdown will be the final show before SummerSlam as the annual summer spectacle will come live from Ford Field in Detroit tomorrow night. The company will put the finishing touches on the build this evening as the “Real Chief” makes his final statements before embarking on the biggest match of his career.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, August 4

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Nutter Center, Dayton, OH

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now App

What to watch for on Friday Night Smackdown

Jey Uso is preparing for the match of his life at SummerSlam when facing Roman Reigns for both the WWE Universal Championship and the title of “Tribal Chief” in a “Tribal Combat” match. Jey was able to defeat Grayson Waller in the main event of last week’s Smackdown, but was beaten down by Reigns and Solo Sikoa afterwards. Earlier in the night, the champ questioned why Jey would think he had a chance at beating him and he responded by bringing up that he pinned him at Money in the Bank and will do it again. We’ll hear from the Uso this evening just 24 hours out from his big title match.

WWE Women’s Champion Asuka will put her title on the line at SummerSlam when defending against both Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair in a triple-threat match. These three have all been at each other’s necks for over a month and have all traded attacks during that span. Tonight, we’ll hear from all three before their big time title fight in Detroit. One thing to keep in mind heading into the weekend is the looming specter of women’s Money in the Bank winner Iyo Sky, who has threatened multiple cash ins for the past month.

Also on the show, Sheamus will go one-on-one with LA Knight ahead of their participation in the Slim Jim SummerSlam Battle Royal on Saturday.