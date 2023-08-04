Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz weigh-in: Start time, live stream, how and what to watch on Friday

Fight week is here as YouTube sensation Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KOs) steps into the ring against former UFC fighter Nate Diaz this Saturday, August 5. The bout will take place at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas with coverage on DAZN starting at 8 p.m. ET. Main event ring-walks are set for sometime after 11 p.m.

After months of back and forth taunting, these two will finally settle the score. The celebrity boxing scene is at an all-time high in demand and this weekend Paul looks to outclass yet another former mixed martial arts competitor. However, before the fight, the two will meet one last time to make it official by weight. The target is 185 pounds for this upcoming cruiserweight bout. You can view the weigh-in through the video player at the top of the page. It will also be live on the DAZN Boxing YouTube page.

Paul is looking to bounce back after suffering his first loss in February by way of split decision to Tommy Fury. If his track record is any indication, he excels against previous UFC stars who decide to give boxing a try. Tyron Woodley (twice), Ben Askren, and Anderson Silva have all fell victim to the former Disney channel star in the ring.

Diaz will be making his first boxing appearance after a 17-year UFC career. The 38-year-old is looking to pull off a substantial upset that could change the course of celebrity boxing. In his final UFC appearance he defeated old foe Tony Ferguson by way of submission.

Paul is the favorite to win at -390, entering the bout, while Diaz carries odds of a +280 underdog. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: Weigh-in

When: Friday, August 4 (6 p.m. ET)

Where: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

How to Watch: DAZN Boxing YouTube