NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Cabo Wabo 250 Xfinity race

The NASCAR Xfinity Series has six races remaining in the regular season and August opens with its annual trip to Michigan International Speedway. The green flag drops for the Cabo Wabo 250 on Saturday, August 5 at 3:30 p.m. ET. On Friday, the field is competing in qualifying to determine the starting lineup.

Qualifying gets underway at 4:05 p.m. ET and should take a little less than an hour. Following a practice run, the field will run single-car, one-lap qualifying. Each driver gets a single lap to secure their fastest time. The fastest driver claims the pole position, the slowest driver is at the back of the pack, and everybody else fills out the starting lineup based on their qualifying time.

Defending champ Ty Gibbs heads into qualifying as the favorite to repeat with +450 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. John H. Nemechek and Justin Allgaier follow at +500 and 2021 champ A.J. Allmendinger is +1100.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Cabo Wabo 250 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.