NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Cabo Wabo 250 Xfinity race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s Cabo Wabo 250 at the Michigan International Speedway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of pit road during the NASCAR Xfinity Series New Holland 250 at Michigan International Speedway on August 06, 2022 in Brooklyn, Michigan. Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series has six races remaining in the regular season and August opens with its annual trip to Michigan International Speedway. The green flag drops for the Cabo Wabo 250 on Saturday, August 5 at 3:30 p.m. ET. On Friday, the field is competing in qualifying to determine the starting lineup.

Qualifying gets underway at 4:05 p.m. ET and should take a little less than an hour. Following a practice run, the field will run single-car, one-lap qualifying. Each driver gets a single lap to secure their fastest time. The fastest driver claims the pole position, the slowest driver is at the back of the pack, and everybody else fills out the starting lineup based on their qualifying time.

Defending champ Ty Gibbs heads into qualifying as the favorite to repeat with +450 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. John H. Nemechek and Justin Allgaier follow at +500 and 2021 champ A.J. Allmendinger is +1100.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Cabo Wabo 250 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 Cabo Wabo 250 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 0
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 2
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Garrett Smithley 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Stefan Parsons 7
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Mason Maggio 8
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 A.J. Allmendinger 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Ty Gibbs 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Connor Mosack 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 Kyle Sieg 28
24 Parker Retzlaff 31
25 Patrick Emerling 35
26 Joe Graf Jr 38
27 Ryan Sieg 39
28 Ryan Ellis 43
29 Mason Massey 44
30 Jeffrey Earnhardt 45
31 Parker Kligerman 48
32 Jeremy Clements 51
33 C.J. McLaughlin 53
34 Sage Karam 66
35 Dawson Cram 74
36 Carson Hocevar 77
37 Anthony Alfredo 78
38 Kyle Weatherman 91
39 Josh Williams 92
40 Riley Herbst 98

