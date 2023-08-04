 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cabo Wabo 250 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series is in Michigan for the 2023 Cabo Wabo 250. We break down what to know about qualifying.

By Grace McDermott

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400 Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will get started on Saturday with the Cabo Wabo 250. Before the race gets started at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC, qualifying will get going Friday at 4:05 p.m. ET on USA Network.

The Michigan International Speedway is an oval track. The drivers are split into two groups, and complete one lap to set their qualifying time. The best five drivers from each group advance to a second qualifying round, where their times on the second lap determine their position in the starting grid, which can land between first and 10th. The rest of the drivers land in positions 11 through 40, ordered by their times in the first qualifying round.

Ahead of qualifying, Ty Gibbs is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +450. John H. Nemecheck and Justin Allgaier each come in at +500.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Friday, streaming USA Network online will require a cable login with access to the channel. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Cabo Wabo 250

Date: Friday, August 4
Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network
Live stream: Sling TV, FuboTV

Entry list

2023 Cabo Wabo 250 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 0
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 2
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Garrett Smithley 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Stefan Parsons 7
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Mason Maggio 8
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 A.J. Allmendinger 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Ty Gibbs 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Connor Mosack 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 Kyle Sieg 28
24 Parker Retzlaff 31
25 Patrick Emerling 35
26 Joe Graf Jr 38
27 Ryan Sieg 39
28 Ryan Ellis 43
29 Mason Massey 44
30 Jeffrey Earnhardt 45
31 Parker Kligerman 48
32 Jeremy Clements 51
33 C.J. McLaughlin 53
34 Sage Karam 66
35 Dawson Cram 74
36 Carson Hocevar 77
37 Anthony Alfredo 78
38 Kyle Weatherman 91
39 Josh Williams 92
40 Riley Herbst 98

More From DraftKings Network