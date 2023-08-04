Cabo Wabo 250 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will get started on Saturday with the Cabo Wabo 250. Before the race gets started at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC, qualifying will get going Friday at 4:05 p.m. ET on USA Network.

The Michigan International Speedway is an oval track. The drivers are split into two groups, and complete one lap to set their qualifying time. The best five drivers from each group advance to a second qualifying round, where their times on the second lap determine their position in the starting grid, which can land between first and 10th. The rest of the drivers land in positions 11 through 40, ordered by their times in the first qualifying round.

Ahead of qualifying, Ty Gibbs is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +450. John H. Nemecheck and Justin Allgaier each come in at +500.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Friday, streaming USA Network online will require a cable login with access to the channel. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Cabo Wabo 250

Date: Friday, August 4

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: Sling TV, FuboTV

Entry list