How to watch Japan vs. Norway in 2023 World Cup round of 16

The 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup continues into the round of 16 with a matchup between Group C winners Japan and Group A runners-up Norway. The match is set to kick off at 4 a.m. ET from Sky Stadium in New Zealand on Saturday with a broadcast available on FS1.

Japan were dominant in the group stage, finishing with nine points and a perfect 3-0-0 record. They didn’t allow a single goal throughout the stage, outscoring their opponents 11-0 overall. Norway weren’t as solid through their group, logging just one win with a 6-0 rout over the Philippines in the finale. They were held scoreless up until that match, as both Switzerland and New Zealand did well to keep the Norwegians off the score sheet.

Japan come in as the -130 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Norway priced at +380 and a draw set at +235.

Japan vs. Norway

Date: Saturday, August 5

Start time: 4 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.