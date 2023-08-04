How to watch Switzerland vs. Spain in 2023 World Cup round of 16

The 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup round of 16 gets underway with Switzerland taking on Spain early Saturday morning. Kickoff is set for 1 a.m. ET from Eden Park in New Zealand with a broadcast available on FS1.

Switzerland’s defense didn’t allow a single goal through the group stage, allowing them to finish as Group A winners. Spain outscored opponents 8-0 in their first two matches, but ended up getting clobbered by Japan with a 4-0 score in their final outing as they finished second in Group C.

Switzerland come in as +800 underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Spain priced at -300 on the moneyline. A draw is set at +370.

Switzerland vs. Spain

Date: Saturday, August 5

Start time: 1 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Universo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.