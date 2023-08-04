Japan vs. Norway picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup round of 16

The 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup continues into the round of 16 this weekend with Group C winners Japan taking on Group A runners-up Norway on Saturday morning. The match is set to kick off from Sky Stadium in New Zealand at 4 a.m. ET with a broadcast available on FS1. You can also catch the action via livestream on foxsports.com or the Fox Sports App.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Japan v. Norway

Date: Saturday, August 5

Time: 4 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Japan: -130

Draw: +235

Norway: +380

Moneyline pick: Japan -130

Japan come in as the favorites, and it’s with good reason after they were absolutely dominant throughout the group stage. They finished a perfect 3-0-0 with nine points to top Group C and didn’t allow a single goal, outscoring their opponents 11-0. That includes a 4-0 shellacking over Spain in the group stage finale. Midfielder Hinata Miyazawa leads the way with four goals and one assist, while both Mina Tanaka and Riko Ueki found the back of the net twice.

Norway come in on the back of a 6-0 win over the Philippines, though that was preceded by a 0-0 draw with Switzerland and a 1-0 loss to co-hosts New Zealand. The Norwegians relied heavily on that six-goal win at the end as goal differential is what allowed them to move on as the Football Ferns were tied with them on four points in the group table. Striker Sophie Roman Haug leads the team with three of their six goals scored against the Philippines.

Back the Japanese side to get the win and advance to the quarterfinals. They’ve looked unstoppable on both offense and defense, and should be able to take care of business against a Norwegian side that couldn’t find the back of the net until their group stage finale.