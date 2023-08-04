Breaking down the weather forecast for FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

NASCAR heads to Brooklyn, Michigan this week for the Cup Series’ FireKeepers Casino 400 and the Xfinity Series’ Cabo Wabo 250. Practice and qualifying rounds for the Cabo Wabo race will take place on Friday, and practice and qualifying for the FireKeepers Casino race will take place on Saturday.

The Cabo Wabo 250 begins at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 5, and the FireKeepers Casino 400 begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 6. Both races will take place at the Michigan International Speedway.

The weather should be clear on both Friday and Saturday, but scattered thunderstorms are predicted to roll through on Sunday. This could cause a race delay for the Cup Series.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Michigan International Speedway this weekend in Brooklyn, Michigan, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, August 4

Hi 83°, Low 59°: Partly cloudy, 10% chance of rain

3:35 p.m. ET, Xfinity Series practice

4:05 p.m. ET, Xfinity Series qualifying

Saturday, August 5

Hi 81°, Low 62°: Partly cloudy, 7% chance of rain

12:35 p.m. ET, Cup Series practice

1:20 p.m. ET, Cup Series qualifying

3:30 p.m. ET, Cabo Wabo 250 (125 laps, 2 miles)

Sunday, August 6

Hi 79°, Low 64°: Scattered thunderstorms, 58% chance of rain

2:30 p.m. ET, FireKeepers Casino 400 (200 laps, 2 miles)