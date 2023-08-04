Switzerland vs. Spain picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup round of 16

Switzerland and Spain will square off in the round of 16, with an early morning kickoff on Saturday set for 1 a.m. The match officially gets the knockout rounds underway as both teams will look for a win to see who plays the winner of Netherlands and South Africa.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Switzerland v. Spain

Date: Saturday, August 5

Time: 1 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Universo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Switzerland: +800

Draw: +370

Spain: -300

Moneyline pick: Spain -300

Switzerland comes into the round of 16 as the Group A winners after finishing with five points. They only scored two goals which came in their first match against the Philippines, then La Nati followed that up with a pair of scoreless draws against Norway and New Zealand. Their defense was impeccable throughout the group stage, and they’ll look to bring that against Spain in their second-ever WWC appearance.

Spain started things off with a bang in Group C, blowing past Costa Rica and Zambia with 3-0 and 5-0 scores, respectively. Their momentum was upended when they ran into Japan in the final match of the group stage, falling 4-0 against a Japanese team that only logged five shots on target. La Roja ended up finishing in second place in the group, just behind Japan, who won all three of their matches without conceding a single goal.

The Spanish side will look to get back on track and crack the defense that earned Switzerland three straight clean sheets in the group stage. Spain’s offense was second to none through their first two matches and until they ran into the Japanese buzzsaw, looked like they would still be one of the favorites to win the tournament. I’ll back Spain to get the win and move on to the quarterfinals.