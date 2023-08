NASCAR schedule for 2023 Michigan International Speedway races

NASCAR heads to the Michigan International Speedway this week for the Xfinity Series’ Cabo Wabo 250 on Saturday and the Cup Series’ FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday.

The Xfinity Series will have practice and qualifying on Friday afternoon, airing on USA Network beginning at 3:35 p.m. ET. The race itself will air on NBC at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Ty Gibbs is a +450 favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. Justin Allgaier and John H. Nemechek follow at +500.

The Cup Series will host practice and qualifying on Saturday afternoon, which will air on USA Network starting at 12:35 p.m. ET. The race will air on USA at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. Two-time race champ Denny Hamlin is the favorite to win, set at +550 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Kyle Larson at +700.

All times below are ET.

Friday, August 4

3:35 p.m. ET — Xfinity Series practice — USA Network

4:05 p.m. ET — Xfinity Series qualifying — USA Network

Saturday, August 5

12:35 p.m. ET — Cup Series practice — USA Network

1:20 p.m. ET — Cup Series qualifying — USA Network

3:30 p.m. ET — Cabo Wabo 250, Xfinity Series — NBC, NBC Sports Live

Sunday, August 6

2:30 p.m. ET — FireKeepers Casino 400, Cup Series — USA Network, NBC Sports Live