FireKeepers Casino 400 entry list: Full field of drivers for 2023 Michigan race

Here’s everybody currently expected to compete this week in qualifying.

By Teddy Ricketson
Brad Keselowski, driver of the #6 BuildSubmarines.com Ford, Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald’s Toyota, and Kyle Busch, driver of the #8 X World Wallet Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway on July 30, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia. Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

NASCAR will head to Michigan for its next Cup Series race. This will be the first and only race this season at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan. The 2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 will run on Sunday, August 6 at 2:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA.

Including this race, only four events are left until the 2023 Playoffs begin. Heading into the weekend, Martin Truex Jr. sits atop the leaderboard with 744 points. He is followed by Denny Hamlin (705 points), William Byron (701 points), Christopher Bell (653 points) and Kyle Busch (648 points).

Looking at this week’s field, there are a few changes from last week in Richmond. After Ryan Newman drove it last weekend, Cole Custer is expected to be back in the No. 51 car. Austin Hill and the No. 62 are back in the race field looking for a better showing in qualifying. BJ McLeod is out of the No. 78, with Josh Bilicki taking over on Sunday.

2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Cole Custer 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Austin Hill 62
35 Ty Dillon 77
36 Josh Bilicki 78
37 Daniel Suarez 99

