FireKeepers Casino 400 entry list: Full field of drivers for 2023 Michigan race

NASCAR will head to Michigan for its next Cup Series race. This will be the first and only race this season at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan. The 2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 will run on Sunday, August 6 at 2:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA.

Including this race, only four events are left until the 2023 Playoffs begin. Heading into the weekend, Martin Truex Jr. sits atop the leaderboard with 744 points. He is followed by Denny Hamlin (705 points), William Byron (701 points), Christopher Bell (653 points) and Kyle Busch (648 points).

Looking at this week’s field, there are a few changes from last week in Richmond. After Ryan Newman drove it last weekend, Cole Custer is expected to be back in the No. 51 car. Austin Hill and the No. 62 are back in the race field looking for a better showing in qualifying. BJ McLeod is out of the No. 78, with Josh Bilicki taking over on Sunday.