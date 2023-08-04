 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of tee times for Round 3 of Wyndham Championship

The Wyndham Championship tees off at 7:40 a.m. ET on Saturday from Sedgefield Country Club. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

Billy Horschel of the United States reacts on the ninth green during the second round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 04, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

While winning the Wyndham Championship is of course terrific, most of the eyes of the golf world are on players fighting for the Top 70 spots in the FedExCup standings, which gives players a spot in the 2023 FedExCup Playoffs as well as fully-exempt status for next season.

And Billy Horschel, alone in second place at -11 one shot adrift of the leader in Russell Henley, has a chance to play his way into next week’s St. Jude Classic if he can keep his current position. Horschel entered this week in 119th place in the FedEx Standings, but would end up about 65th if he can hang on here.

Justin Thomas is another player on that bubble. He’ll need at least an 18th place this week to make the Top 70, and he’s currently at -4 and in T21 position. There’s still 36 holes for the two-time major winner to advance to the big money events starting next week.

The tournament gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at 7:40 a.m. ET. You can catch the action on Golf Channel from 1-3 p.m., and from CBS from 3-6 p.m. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2023 Wyndham Championship on Saturday.

Wyndham Championship Round 3 Tee Times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
1:50 PM Russell Henley Billy Horschel
1:40 PM Adam Svensson Lucas Glover
1:30 PM Byeong Hun An Brendon Todd
1:20 PM Ludvig Aberg J.T. Poston
1:10 PM Troy Merritt Brandon Wu
12:55 PM Stephan Jaeger Andrew Novak
12:45 PM Tyler Duncan Chesson Hadley
12:35 PM Eric Cole Robert Streb
12:25 PM Nate Lashley Davis Thompson
12:15 PM Max McGreevy Nicolai Hojgaard
12:05 PM Richy Werenski Cam Davis
11:55 AM Sungjae Im Luke Donald
11:45 AM Kelly Kraft Peter Kuest
11:35 AM Justin Thomas Matt Wallace
11:25 AM Nick Hardy Charley Hoffman
11:10 AM Greyson Sigg Carson Young
11:00 AM Matt Kuchar Webb Simpson
10:50 AM Kyle Westmoreland Adam Scott
10:40 AM Taylor Moore Scott Stallings
10:30 AM Carl Yuan Austin Smotherman
10:20 AM Christiaan Bezuidenhout Ryan Brehm
10:10 AM Si Woo Kim Michael Kim
10:00 AM Jim Herman Gary Woodland
9:50 AM Shane Lowry Joel Dahmen
9:40 AM Brandt Snedeker Thomas Detry
9:30 AM Doug Ghim Scott Piercy
9:15 AM Martin Laird Harris English
9:05 AM Vincent Norrman Alex Noren
8:55 AM Andrew Putnam Wesley Bryan
8:45 AM Matt NeSmith Adam Schenk
8:35 AM Michael Gligic Nicholas Lindheim
8:25 AM Matti Schmid Dylan Wu
8:15 AM Sam Burns Chez Reavie
8:05 AM Trey Mullinax J.J. Spaun
7:55 AM Sam Ryder David Lipsky
7:45 AM C.T. Pan Sam Bennett
7:40 AM Zecheng Dou

