Full list of tee times for Round 3 of Wyndham Championship

While winning the Wyndham Championship is of course terrific, most of the eyes of the golf world are on players fighting for the Top 70 spots in the FedExCup standings, which gives players a spot in the 2023 FedExCup Playoffs as well as fully-exempt status for next season.

And Billy Horschel, alone in second place at -11 one shot adrift of the leader in Russell Henley, has a chance to play his way into next week’s St. Jude Classic if he can keep his current position. Horschel entered this week in 119th place in the FedEx Standings, but would end up about 65th if he can hang on here.

Justin Thomas is another player on that bubble. He’ll need at least an 18th place this week to make the Top 70, and he’s currently at -4 and in T21 position. There’s still 36 holes for the two-time major winner to advance to the big money events starting next week.

The tournament gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at 7:40 a.m. ET. You can catch the action on Golf Channel from 1-3 p.m., and from CBS from 3-6 p.m. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2023 Wyndham Championship on Saturday.