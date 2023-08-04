Breaking down cut line for the 2023 Wyndham Championship

The PGA TOUR is midway through tees off the second round of the 2023 Wyndham Championship on Friday, and after today a bevy of players will be eliminated from the FedExCup Playoffs.

The afternoon groups teed off at 12:05 PM p.m. ET, with the last tee time coming at 2:17 PM. We have a pretty good idea of the cut line, and so many participants will know their Playoffs status heading home after holing out on 18.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group.

What is the projected cut line for the Wyndham Championship as of now?

There is an 87.2% chance -2 will be the cut line according to DataGolf. There are 62 players at that number or better on a soft, forgiving course at Sedgefield Country Club presently due to some light rain. Expect the best in the world to go low with the lift, clean, and place rule in effect today.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Austin Eckroat (68th place) and Ben Griffin (70th) held some of the last places for the Playoffs as we entered the week. But both are in the clubhouse at +3, and will need literally everyone to stay in their lane to make it to Memphis and the St. Jude Classic next week. Cam Davis in 69th is at -5, and he might be good for Memphis barring a meltdown this weekend.

Davis Thompson (75th) is -4, and and Shane Lowry (76th) is -5, so there’s plenty of room to move up the leaderboard and make the Playoffs.