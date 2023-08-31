How hot is Billy Napier’s seat at Florida after loss to Utah?

Is Billy Napier is on the clock in Gainesville just 14 games into his tenure? A 24-11 loss to the No. 14 Utah Utes on Thursday night in Salt Lake City won’t help silence those advocating for his ouster already.

While wagering expectations this year had the Florida Gators winning just 5.5 games with a brutal schedule even by SEC standards, the expectations amongst the donor class around Gainesville was certainly more. The overriding goal was to show improvement, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Some yards and points would help keep the brayers at bay, as Napier came to Hogtown known as an offensive guru.

But the controversial addition of redshirt senior transfer Graham Mertz as the starting quarterback meant Napier was looking to show improvement right away on last season’s 6-7 record. A stat line of 31-44 for 333 yards with a touchdown and an interception in his Gator debut belies is actual performance however, and the 21 carries for 13 yards behind an injured-but-still-SEC offensive line is simply an indictment.

The Gators defense did play well against the Cam Rising-less Utes, who used two quarterbacks in mostly-passer Bryson Barnes and mostly runner Nate Johnson. They held the Utes to just 3-13 on third down, and allowing 30 carries for just 105 yards on the road is quite solid.

But Napier stands in the shadow of Steve Spurrier’s Fun & Gun, and Urban Meyer’s revolutionary spread. Points are the coin of the realm at the Sunshine State flagship, and they’ve got to find a way to move the ball more effectively.

Patience is in short supply after the Dan Mullen Era, but it would likely be wise for the Bull Gator donors and above to give Napier at least one more recruiting class and transfer portal raid. Some Florida NIL collectives delivering on promises wouldn’t hurt either.

The Gator Nation should probably take the 2023 season with a grain of salt, and realize the long-term vision for the program under Napier is still solid. You cannot expect someone to solve the deep-seated issues overnight.

But tell that to those writing the checks and posting on message boards. Despite being over 15 years removed from an SEC Championship, the expectations are as high in Gainesville as anywhere.