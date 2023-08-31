 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ESPN blacks out Spectrum customers as Week 1 of college football begins

If you’re one of the subscribers of the second-largest cable provider in America, good luck finding the best college football this weekend.

By Collin Sherwin
Ricky Pearsall of the Florida Gators warms up before their game against the Utah Utes at Rice Eccles Stadium August 31, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images

ESPN’s ongoing dispute with Charter Communications (which operates the Spectrum cable TV brand in markets across America) has finally hit the wall, and on Thursday with the first college football games of Week 1 of the season taking place, the Disney-owned ESPN pulled the plug and blacked out all networks from the Worldwide Leader in Sports.

If you’re a college football fan, where the cost of admission to see all the games during those 14 magical fall weekends can now be as much as $500 per season, this is a big blow as the season gets started. ESPN has contracts with every Power Five league, and brings plenty of coverage of the rest of FBS as well.

While ESPN+ and other streaming platforms are out there, they often don’t have the biggest games when they appear on ESPN or ESPN2 directly. There’s also the SEC Network, ACC Network, and other platforms where plenty of games will reside.

If you’re a college football fan, signing up for some free trials of other cord-cutting streaming services might be the way to go here in the interim.

