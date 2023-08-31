How to Compete for UFC 295 VIP Package via Reignmakers UFC 293 Portfolio-Gated Contest

Reignmakers UFC holders will be able to compete for yet another UFC VIP experience!

DraftKings will host a Reignmakers UFC Portfolio-gated contest for UFC 293, which will include a first-place UFC 295 VIP package for two.

Users who finish second to 101st will receive UFC Fight Night 9.16.23 Event Packs as prizing.

How to Enter

In order to compete in the UFC 293 Portfolio-Gated Contest, a customer must hold at least two (2) Genesis Women’s or Men’s Australian fighters of any rarity tier.

UFC 295 VIP Package

Reignmakers UFC users competing in this contest will contend for the first-place prize of a UFC 295 VIP package for two. Here’s the breakdown of the package:

$10,000 Cash for Travel and accommodations

Second Level Seating

Reserved Seating at Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Private VIP Entrance at the Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

In-Venue Hospitality With UFC Fighter Appearances

NOTE: If the winner cannot attend the in-person experience, there is a $700 cash alternative available upon request

Consolation Prizing

Top 2-101 receive UFC Fight Night 9.16.23 Event Packs as prizing.

Disclaimer: Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com/promotions or draftkings.com for details. TM, ® & © 2023 ZUFFA, LLC.