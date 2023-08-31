How to handle Dolphins RBs in fantasy football after Jeff Wilson Jr. was added to IR

The Miami Dolphins added running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to injured reserve, meaning that he will miss at least the first four games of the regular season. Wilson Jr. was expected to play a role in a running back committee consisting of Raheem Mostert, De’Von Achane and Salvon Ahmed for Miami. Now that Wilson will miss four weeks, what does it mean for the Dolphins’ backfield?

Mostert should get the first crack at being the starting running back. The veteran has the experience and reliability that Miami will likely be looking for as they try to establish an offensive rhythm to begin the year. Mostert also benefits from being the only RB between himself, Achane and Ahmed, who doesn’t currently have an injury designation. Mostert is being drafted as the RB47, and that should shoot up over Labor Day Weekend with the Wilson news. Mostert is a solid stack with a running back like Saints’ Alvin Kamara, who has been suspended three games. When Wilson returns, and Mostert loses work, you have Kamara back and ready to go.

Mostert led the Miami backfield a year ago with 891 yards and three touchdowns on 181 carries. He played in 16 games, and half of them were after the team had acquired Wilson. While not the biggest name in fantasy football, Mostert finished as the RB26 in half-PPR scoring. Miami brought back Mostert on a two-year deal, so they clearly liked what they saw in 2022.

Despite being hurt, Achane is being selected as the RB44. This is a solid range for the rookie, who has long-term upside as he adjusts to the system and the NFL. He won’t move much for me in running back rankings with the Wilson injury. Achane is dealing with a shoulder injury but hasn’t been added to IR. If he can get healthy to begin the year and stay healthy, there may be weeks that he has streaming upside as a bye-week fill-in. If you’re playing in dynasty leagues, you would much prefer to roster Achane, but those in win-now mode will want to give preference to Mostert.

Ahmed is not currently being drafted, and he should remain on waivers to begin the season.