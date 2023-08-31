Pick against the spread, over/under for USA vs. Montenegro in FIBA World Cup on Wednesday

The United States open up the second round of the 2023 FIBA World Cup with a matchup with Montenegro on Friday, September. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:40 a.m. ET from the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines. Team USA is a perfect 3-0 after coasting through group play while Montenegro are 2-1 and are coming off a loss to Lithuania in the group finale.

Anthony Edwards continued his strong tournament with a 22-point performance against Jordan to bump his point per game average to 16.3 points per game. Paolo Banchero (12.3 ppg) is second on the team in scoring, while Austin Reaves (11.7 ppg) is second in scoring while leading the American’s lethal second unit.

USA’s big win over Jordan was highlighted by a lethal shooting performance from the entire roster, as the Americans shot 48% from the field. Bobby Portis Jr. had his best game of the tournament with 13 points off the bench in 15 minutes. While Josh Hart only scored two points, he tallied 12 rebounds in 17 minutes, and continues to be the heart and soul of the Americans’ offense.

Montenegro’s offense begins and ends with nine-year NBA veteran Nikola Vucevic, who is averaging 20.7 points per game. Their two best scoring options outside of Vucevic are Kendrick Perry (13.3 ppg) and Nikola Ivanovic (10 ppg). As mentioned above, they dropped their group stage finale to Jordan in a game where they shot 33% from the field and 16% from three-point range.

The United States are 25-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the point total is set at 181.5.

USA vs. Montenegro, 4:40 a.m. ET

Pick ATS: USA -25 (-112)

While this might seem like a big spread at face value, it’s worth considering that the Americans cleared this total in all three of their group stage wins. While Montenegro is better than all of those teams, they lack a second scoring option outside of Vucevic and I can’t see him having a big game considering the amount of experience every American will have against from the NBA. No way this game stays close. Take USA to win and cover.

Over/Under: Under 181.5 points (-112)

Even though this’ll be a blowout win for the Americans, I don’t see it being an extremely high-scoring game. USA only cleared this over in one of their group play games, while Montenegro came nowhere near this total in any of their games. I’d be surprised is this total came anywhere near 181.