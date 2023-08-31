Pick on the Total for Yankees-Tigers on August 31

The New York Yankees have not had a losing record since 1992 and are in search of a win on the road against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday to aid in their streak of winning seasons continuing.

New York Yankees (-125, 8.5) vs. Detroit Tigers

Clarke Schmidt gets the start on the mound for the Yankees, who has been quite consistent since the beginning of May with three runs or fewer allowed in 19 of his last 21 pitching appearances, posting a 3.96 ERA and 3.96 fielding independent with one home run and 2.4 walks per nine innings allowed in this stretch.

While the Yankees have deficiencies, they do back up Schmidt with the best bullpen ERA in the league, which has prevented further damage done by the inabilities of the offense.

Since Aaron Judge injured his toe against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Yankees have averaged an MLB-worst 3.8 runs per game with a league-worst .220 batting average entering Wednesday in that span.

The team will look to bust through against Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning, who has had ups and downs this season, entering with a 3.93 ERA for the season despite a 4.99 fielding independent and just 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Manning enters with confidence, having allowed one earned run in total in his past three starts and has been much better at home than on the road in his career, posting a career 4.12 ERA with a .225 opponents batting average compared to a 4.94 road ERA with a .270 road batting average.

The Tigers offense has had issues lending run support, ranking 29th in the league in runs per game with just under four runs per game while also ranking 28th in batting average and 24th in home runs per game.

With the issues of both offenses coupled with a pair of starting pitchers that have done a good job of lending solid starts, Thursday’s series finale will be a low scoring affair.

The Play: Yankees vs. Tigers Under 8.5